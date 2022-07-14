Spirit of Yorkshire Distillery helps Booths celebrate 175th anniversary

Spirit of Yorkshire Distillery, home to Filey Bay single malt whisky, was invited to select and bottle a single cask whisky to celebrate the 175th anniversary of the family grocers.
Spirit of Yorkshire co-founder, David Thompson, said: “2022 marks 175 years since 19-year-old Edwin Booth secured an £80 loan to open his first shop, The China House in Blackpool.
“Booths have been a great supporter of the distillery since we started running the stills in 2016 and we were honoured to be asked to select a cask for a whisky to mark this special occasion.”
Booths wine and spirits buyer, Pete Newton, said: “We have followed Filey Bay’s journey from a maturing malt to a world class whisky with interest and were delighted that the team at Spirit of Yorkshire were able to bottle a rare and exclusive whisky for our landmark celebration.”
Mr Newton added: “Booths is committed to sustainable agriculture, and we love the fact that Spirit of Yorkshire is one of a handful of whisky distilleries worldwide that grow 100% of the barley used in its field to bottle whisky production and that our anniversary whisky is made from barley grown on co-founder Tom Mellor’s farm in East Yorkshire.”
Filey Bay Single Cask Booths 175th Anniversary Edition costs £90 and is available exclusively from Booths’ 28 stores in the north of England.