Meet The Makers: Yorkshire Post and Nova video series takes home national award for 'exceptional' films

A pioneering video series profiling the skills and passion of Yorkshire craftspeople has won a prestigious national award.

The Yorkshire Post and Hull-based video production company Nova Studios produced a six-part series of short films and associated magazine features called Meet The Makers.

Nova’s work was published on The Yorkshire Post website and in the paper’s weekend Magazine, accompanied by pictures taken by the title’s skilled photographers.

Those featured in the series included a jeweller, a potter, a bicycle maker and a fashion designer.

The Nova Studios team, who are based in Hull

The project was named as a winner in the Press Gazette’s Future of Media Awards in the Online Video (Specialist/Regional) category at a ceremony in London on Thursday night. Other winners on the evening included the likes of Sky News, the Financial Times and The Times.

The judges said of Meet The Makers: “These were beautifully shot videos which were a delightful way to showcase fascinating local businesses. Exceptionally well produced.”

Alan Jones, co-founder of Nova Studios, said: "We are all delighted the Meet The Makers series has been recognised with this award.

“It is a project that has drawn on the whole team’s skills and efforts and is a fantastic example of the kind of storytelling content we love making.

“Along with The Yorkshire Post, we set out to spotlight some of the region’s finest craftspeople.

"Over the months of production it has been a privilege to spend time with them, witness the love and care that goes into their creative processes and hear about the inspirations and motivations behind their work.

“We are so pleased with how the series has turned out and The Yorkshire Post, a title rooted in the heritage of the region, has been the perfect platform to showcase it.”

Chris Burn, head of business and features at The Yorkshire Post, said: “This award is well deserved recognition of the stunning work done by Nova on this project.

"We’re really thrilled the series has resonated so strongly with audiences and industry experts.