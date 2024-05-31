Meet the siblings trying to change tech world for the better from Yorkshire and Australia

TechforGood, whose operations in Australia are run by Stella Heesom and in the UK by her Calderdale-based brother Kevan Heesom, aims to help businesses achieve their environmental, social and governance (ESG) ambitions and support charities aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

The certified B Corp social enterprise supplies technology products and solutions to businesses and donates half of the net profits made from purchases to the buyer’s chosen cause.

It is already working with organisations such as the Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice in Huddersfield, climate charity Hope For The Future and The Big Issue street newspaper.

Stella and Kevan Heesom have established TechforGood

But Mr Heesom said it is still looking for UK partners which match the UN Sustainable Development Goals categories of ‘Life on Land’ and ‘Sustainable Cities and Communities’ as it looks to expand its operations.

As well as providing financial support, TechForGood offers IT support to non-profits. The company has also implemented a Carbon Offset Plan, committing to offsetting the carbon footprint of every product they sell before point of sale.

Stella and Kevan said the concept of TechforGood came about in 2021 after she decided she wanted her work in the IT industry to have a greater positive purpose.

She said: “Someone or something needs to benefit from everything we do.

TechforGood's UK partners include the Forget Me Not hospice. Picture: Paul Whiteley

"We built the platform and around that time I visited Kev in the UK and we thought we could do this in the UK too."

The pair, who grew up in Cape Town in South Africa, said they believe there is a particular market for what they offer in the UK.

Leading UK corporates have committed to spend £1bn with social enterprises under the Buy Social Corporate Challenge. They have reached £350m since 2016.

The government-backed challenge helps large businesses to engage with innovative suppliers and embed ESG into their core operations and helps social enterprises to grow their revenues and impact by tapping into corporate purchasing power.

Kevan said: “One of the challenges these organisations are finding is finding meaningful ways to engage with social enterprises that can present high-end business solutions for them. We can do that.”

TechForGood has already received its first major orders with a UK challenger bank with certified B Corp status.

Kevan said: “The key differentiator between Tech for Good and any other tech company is that at checkout customers get a drop down box with a list of SDGs and they can then choose which one is important to them. That contribution will then go to the charity or social enterprise. It all plays play into the ESG return for customers.

"There are thousands of tech suppliers out there but almost none are taking the sustainable development goals or the carbon crisis into consideration with their day-to-day operations.

"Tech’s involvement in carbon emissions is often overlooked because it is not as obvious as a jumbo jet or a big wagon coming down the motorway but the reality is it a huge contributor. The tech sector needs to do a lot better."

TechForGood’s other third sector partners are education charity Lyra, gender equality charity The Fawcett Society, sanitation charity Lifewater UK, Centre for Sustainable Energy, skills development charity Dallaglio Rugby Works, Digital Poverty Alliance, climate charity Hope for the Future and anti-trafficking charity Ella’s.

Stella said the organisation is seeking 40 per cent annual growth and its goal for 2030 is to have donated AUS$1m (£520,000) to its shared impact partners. Stella said: "It is a lofty goal but I’ve been so encouraged by the reception we have had from businesses here in Australia and in the UK.”

She added: “I think businesses have got a responsibility to do things better. There’s no denying the world we are leaving to our children is not a good one. If we don’t take collective action as a business community we have got no hope. We are trying to chip the iceberg away a little bit at a time.”