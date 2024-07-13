Meet the sustainability expert who is helping companies achieve net zero

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

George Curtis, director of Carbon Neutral Group (CNG), is used to picking up the phone to business leaders who know they need to reduce their CO2 but aren’t sure how to do it.

The Leeds-based consultancy works with clients including NHS Trusts, digital marketing agencies, architects, freight and logistics companies to help them create a realistic roadmap to getting rid of emissions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A lot of people say ‘I just need to do it’ and you can see the panic on their faces,” he says on a video call from his home in Leeds.

George Curtis, director of Carbon Neutral Group, photographed by Tony Johnson for The Yorkshire Post.

The main stumbling block for companies, particularly SMEs, when it comes to net zero is time, according to Curtis.

"It can take a while to educate your staff and people you work with on what you’re doing and how you’re doing it,” he says.

According to the World Green Building Council, buildings are currently responsible for 39 per cent of global energy related carbon emissions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The quickest way for companies to achieve net zero, he says, is to set up a new business from scratch and move into a new paperless building that uses 100 per cent renewable energy and recirculated water. But that isn’t practical for the majority of firms.

“If you’re a business with a 1970s concrete building using coal-powered electricity, you’ve got a bit of a battle on your hands,” he says. “People want you to say it’ll take three weeks but it’s going to be a bit of a journey and it’ll take at least a couple of years. You’re also relying on other factors that you can’t necessarily control, like technology.”

Initial changes that existing businesses can make which would have the most impact include decreasing their supply chain emissions and changing how their staff travel.

"You can still choose your supplier based on price because you still need to be competitive but also look at the carbon footprint you’re getting from your supply chain,” he says. “On the basis that your suppliers bring you around 60-70 per cent of your total emissions then you could almost have a green first approach to your supply chain.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carbon offsetting has faced a backlash over the last couple of years with a number of large corporations criticised for compensating for their carbon emissions rather than taking meaningful action to reduce them.

“What concerns me is that businesses are offsetting without understanding what changes they need to make to a business,” says Curtis. “It can be seen as a tax that they would rather pay than invest the money into making changes within the business.”

Earlier this year, the Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Act became law, which means that companies now face fines for intentionally misleading consumers over their green initiatives.

He adds: “Things have got better. Eighteen months ago there were a lot of consultancies saying to companies: ‘here are your calculations, here’s the price to offset, now you can say you’re carbon neutral. That happens less frequently now.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Less than five per cent of CNG’s business is devoted to offsetting but according to Curtis, offsetting can supplement the work of directly reducing emissions.

CNG has established a 50p a tree initiative which encourages businesses to start their own corporate forest. “It’s more about doing the right thing than it is about making money,” he says.

The project is looking at training farmers, helping to plant crops and fruit trees, increasing the frequency of harvests to help food security, and helping farmers to become financially stable by selling produce at markets.

According to Curtis, the project helps organisations meet nine out of the 17 United Nations sustainability development goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Curtis, who was born in Cheshire but moved to Leeds to study economics, founded CNG in 2021 following a career spanning sales and digital consultancy for companies including BDO, Communicate PLC and Capita. "Sustainability has been a passion of mine for years,” he says. “I could see businesses that were making money for not giving good advice and it was something that I wanted to get more involved in.

"With a background in economics, I’m bringing a financial view on how to make a change to a business. When you’re passionate about something it’s not really a job, you want to do it, and you want to do more. It’s a job that’s very fulfilling.”

The 43-year-old father-of-two said the focus for the next 12 months of the business is growth. He also wants to open an office in Leeds city centre. “We want to be known in Leeds and Yorkshire as one of the leading consultancy firms in this space,” he says.

Over the next five years, Curtis is focusing on growing the business from two to 50 employees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, there is a constant scramble among businesses to attract people with ‘green skills’, which can be tough for a small firm.

"A bigger business can always come in and offer them more money,” he says. “You just have to make sure you’re looking after the team and that they’re happy from a financial point of view and also from a team perspective.”

Yorkshire, he says has made a ‘good start’ in its journey to net zero with all parts of the region committed to eliminating carbon between 2030 and 2040.

"With the grants available it can only get better,” he adds. “And it would be nice to have Yorkshire as a leader in this space. The number of businesses that could move forward quite quickly is high.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad