Meet the sustainability experts helping foil firm stamp towards Net Zero

Graham Towns: 'Thanks to our work with Core we have the confidence that the energy we use is from sustainable and renewable sources'.

Foilco exports from its headquarters in the North West to more than 1,850 businesses and printers globally.

Its products are used on whiskey labels, perfume bottles, book covers, greeting cards and premium packaging with clients including luxury cosmetics brand Charlotte Tilbury.

The company has been working closely with business sustainability specialists at Core Facility Services in Elland on a raft of measures aimed at reducing its environmental impact and achieving net zero emissions by 2030.

Earlier last year Foilco secured fully green and REGO certified energy contracts for both power and gas which will run for three years.

Graham Towns, general manager at Foilco said: “Thanks to our work with Core we have the confidence that the energy we use is from sustainable and renewable sources and have also managed to protect our business from the impact of rising energy prices, which have seen wholesale gas and power cost increases upwards of 300 per cent since we signed our contracts and secured our prices in April.”

The company has also installed a Foilco branded EV charger and has invested in four electric fleet vehicles.

Mr Towns said: “We are looking to expand our use of electric vehicles over the next few months and our new app-enabled dual charger enables us to track usage and the impact on our energy efficiency and costs.”

He added that the project with Core is part of a longstanding ethos of sustainability and will support Folico’s plans to become a B Corp, balancing purpose and profit.

“We have been an environmentally conscious company for a long time, it’s just something that we do,” Mr Towns said.

