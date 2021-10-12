Meet the two Yorkshire tech firms chosen for Tech Nation's growth programme

Yorkshire is home to over 11,000 digital tech firms with over 54,000 people employed in the sector.

Leeds-based education tech firm Glean and Brighouse-based cybersecurity company Logically have joined the cohort of 31 businesses on the programme. It will help tech companies to overcome common growth challenges and scale faster.

Digital Secretary Nadine Dorries said: “It’s fantastic to see so many fast-growing scaleups creating wealth and well-paid jobs up and down the country.”

Glean has developed a note-taking solution to improve learning from classes, lectures, and other educational environments.

Dave Tucker, founder of Glean, said: “Being selected as one of the thirty-one companies to join Upscale 7.0 means a lot to me personally. Our journey has not been a straightforward one. As a bootstrapped business based in Leeds, we have not necessarily had the same exposure as many other tech companies in the UK.

“For me, reaching this milestone is recognition of what the team has achieved so far.

“Moreover, it creates national awareness of both Glean and its mission, but also of the emerging and growing Leeds tech scene which I am proud to be a part of.”

Lyric Jain, founder of Logically, said: “I’m really pleased we’ve been chosen by Tech Nation to join the Upscale programme, and I’m proud that they’ve identified Logically as a potential future leader in the UK tech sector.”

