Meet the woman looking to make it easier for parents with small children to plan holidays

Jo Addison, who lives in Cleckheaton, has set up travel website Kiddieholidays. It lists accommodation in the UK and Europe suitable for families with pre-school children.

Ms Addison started a basic website several years ago while working in digital marketing for Jet2holidays and used it primarily for posting blogs about holidays for families with babies and toddlers.

The idea for Kiddieholidays came to her in 2011 when she tried to book a holiday for herself, her husband and their first child.

“My son was only little and we wanted to go to Wales on holiday but we found it difficult to book somewhere suitable for babies that did not cost the earth,” she said. “I was looking for somewhere that was baby friendly and had a little garden for him to play in and maybe a playground or swimming pool nearby but couldn’t find anywhere.”

Ms Addison added: “It just got me thinking that there must be thousands of families in the same position who want to stay somewhere that offers more than a cot and a highchair.

“When I got looking I found there were loads of places with toddler playgrounds, swimming pools, gardens and even cool things like a balance bike trail or tractor rides around the farm.”

In September 2019, Ms Addison decided to take the plunge and leave her job at Jet2holidays to work on the website full time.

She works with a team of freelance copywriters to create the content.

