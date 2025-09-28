Melton West: New £10m development opens at Yorkshire business park

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The firm celebrated the completion of Evolve @ Melton West with a special opening event attended by local dignitaries and representatives of the Melton West business community.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council Leader, Cllr Anne Handley, cut the ribbon to declare the development officially open, with the event also attended by the council’s Chief Executive Designate, Paul Bellotti.

Wykeland managing director, Dominic Gibbons said: “We’re delighted to have completed this major new development at Melton West, providing commercial space which is best in class and unmatched for quality in the local area.”

Pictured touring the newly-opened Evolve @ Melton West development, from left, Wykeland Development Director Jonathan Stubbs, East Riding of Yorkshire Council Leader Cllr Anne Handley, the council’s Chief Executive Designate Paul Bellotti, and Wykeland Managing Director Dominic Gibbons.

In completing Evolve, Wykeland has delivered 85,000 sq ft of commercial space, split across seven units.

Medequip, a provider of community equipment loan services, has already occupied one of two larger units at the development.

Mr Gibbons added: “We have delivered this development speculatively, reflecting our confidence in the proposition Evolve offers and our commitment to stimulating investment and growth.

“That decision has already been rewarded by securing an excellent first tenant in Medequip.”

Evolve has been supported by grant funding from East Riding of Yorkshire Council, as part of the local authority’s bid to boost economic growth in the region.

Cllr Handley, who is also East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s portfolio holder for inward investment, said: “We’re pleased to have supported Wykeland Group to enable the creation of a development of such exceptional quality.

“Evolve significantly enhances opportunities for businesses looking to secure premises which will accelerate their growth and position themselves for future success.

“Melton West is one of the region’s premier business locations and a jewel in the crown of the East Riding of Yorkshire’s outstanding investment offer.

“Melton West has seen hundreds of millions of pounds of investment from world-class businesses such as Amazon and Smith+Nephew. Evolve now adds a new dimension to the business park and offers an exciting opportunity for more businesses to join this thriving commercial community.”

Melton West is home to a string of blue-chip businesses including Heron Foods, generator manufacturer Allam Marine and shower maker Kohler Mira.

Construction is also underway at Melton West on a £100m manufacturing facility for global medical technology business Smith+Nephew.

Wykeland has also worked with Smith+Nephew to secure planning approval for a £100m research and development and manufacturing facility, currently under construction, and with Amazon to develop a £200m retail logistics fulfilment centre, due to open later this year, both at Melton West.

Wykeland owns and operates a number of major business parks and commercial developments across Yorkshire and the Humber. The firm has a development pipeline in excess of £1bn in the Yorkshire, Lincolnshire and the Humber region.