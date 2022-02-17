Effects of menopause can no longer be kept invisible in the workplace - Rashmi Dube

Why? Because it has an astounding impact on business and most organisations are sleep walking into a loss of talent they have just not foreseen. We are all aware of the issues around skills, but let us add to the melting pot the fact senior experienced people are retiring early.

These are not the people I am talking about though. I am talking about women. Why women in particular? Because of their physiology. There exists a lack of understanding and knowledge around women’s bodies, their menstrual cycles and impact it can have on some people and then, later in life, the menopause.

The menopause is a serious concern as it is causing businesses to lose experienced and talented women, but now the pain of the loss is even greater as it falls at a time when they are already struggling to recruit and retain talent.

In 2019, research from Bupa found that almost a million women have left their jobs because of menopausal symptoms. According to the NHS “…Menopausal symptoms can begin months or even years before your periods stop and last around four years after your last period, although some women experience them for much longer….”

Of course, it doesn’t have to be like this. There are well-evidenced strategies that employers can and should employ to support women going through the menopause. If people affected by menopause feel supported at work, it can help to increase staff retention, reduce recruitment costs, improve productivity, happiness, and wellbeing, and ensure a more diverse workforce.

A 2021 CIPD report found that only one in four employers provide dedicated menopause support. Further research carried out by the CIPD, the professional body for HR and people development, reported: “Three out of five (59 per cent) working women between the ages of 45 and 55 who are experiencing menopause symptoms say it has a negative impact on them at work.”

The research, which was led by YouGov, also found “nearly two- thirds (65 per cent) said they were less able to concentrate, more than half (58 per cent) said they experienced more stress and more than half (52 per cent) said they felt less patient with clients and colleagues.”

Most organisations don’t have a culture that “allows” for these conversations to take place. But where is the starting point? There are three initial steps businesses should take:

■ Recognising the menopause can be an issue in the workplace and women need support.

■ Talking openly, positively, and respectfully about the menopause. Where the discussion around menopause is normalised, women will feel more comfortable asking for support.

Actively supporting and informing employees affected by the menopause.

The discussion should also emphasise the importance of male allies, so this is seen as a workforce issue and not a ’women’s issue,’ as any issue labelled as such almost instantly becomes invisible.

At the end of the day, organisations need to retain their talent, skills, and experience. The menopause is causing a huge issue for women and employers alike and can no longer be kept invisible. This is not a “women’s issue” and this is not just society’s issue – this is an economic issue that will impact the bottom line for all involved.

If a business ignores this, it will be to their detriment. The choice sits firmly with the board of directors and this is so much more than just a labour and HR issue. It’s a chance to make a real difference in the lives of women with the impact also hitting organisations. The question is do you accept the responsibility to change?