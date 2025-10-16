Menopause should be discussed as openly as annual leave at work: Jodie Hill

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And yet, for too many organisations, menopause remains a silent issue. We whisper about it, make passing jokes about “hot flushes,” or avoid the subject altogether. Meanwhile, millions of employees are navigating a life stage that directly affects their health, wellbeing, and performance.

The reality is that menopause can bring a wide range of symptoms – from insomnia, fatigue, and brain fog to anxiety, memory lapses, and physical challenges – all of which can have a real impact at work. Without the right support, many employees – often at the peak of their careers – feel they have no choice but to reduce hours or leave their roles entirely. That’s a huge loss of talent for organisations.

And here’s the truth: failing to act isn’t just poor leadership – it’s a legal risk. We are already seeing more tribunal claims for disability discrimination linked to menopause. Where someone has not been supported, and their symptoms are severe enough to amount to a disability under the Equality Act, employers can find themselves on the losing side of costly and reputationally damaging claims.

Jodie Hill shares her expert insight

But let me be clear: this is not just about legal compliance. A menopause policy should never be a tick-box exercise or a shield against tribunal claims. Instead, it should be the springboard to genuine inclusion – a signal that your organisation values people in every stage of their working lives.

Imagine a workplace where talking about menopause was as normal as discussing annual leave or flexible working. Where managers felt equipped to adapt expectations or feedback with empathy. Where employees knew they could ask for adjustments without embarrassment or fear of being judged. That isn’t a radical idea – it’s simply treating menopause as we would any other workplace consideration.

Forward-thinking businesses are already leading the way. They’re introducing menopause action plans, training managers to recognise the signs, and building cultures where these conversations are safe and supported. The benefits go far beyond avoiding legal risk. They include better retention of skilled, experienced professionals, stronger employee wellbeing, and higher productivity.

That’s why I have proudly partnered with Paritier to help organisations prioritise women’s health. Together, we’re working with employers to make menopause awareness and action plans a reality – because this isn’t just about policy, it’s about people.

Supporting menopause at work is about fairness, respect, and business sense. But it’s also about culture. By making this shift, organisations send a powerful message: you matter here, whatever stage of life you’re in.

So let’s stop treating menopause as a private burden, whispered about in corridors, and start recognising it as part of the workplace conversation. If we can build policies and cultures that embrace it, we don’t just protect ourselves legally – we build stronger, more inclusive, and more resilient organisations.

The question is no longer whether we should support employees through menopause. It’s whether we can afford not to.