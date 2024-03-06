MEPC appoints new Marketing Manager at Wellington Place

Sarah brings nearly twenty years of extensive marketing experience to the role. She spent 17 years working within leisure and hospitality, including with leading hotel group QHotels, before her most recent role at Medical Protection Society.

Wellington Place is a thriving urban quarter based in Leeds city centre. It’s home to award-winning, state-of-the-art, mixed use buildings spanning office, leisure and retail space and is the location of choice to over 60 leading companies, including EY, ghd, Lloyds Banking Group, NHS England, and Willis Towers Watson.

In her new role, Sarah will be responsible for delivering multi-channel marketing strategies, and further strengthening the community at Wellington Place through participatory and social impact led placemaking activities.

On her appointment, Sarah said: “I am thrilled to have been appointed as Marketing Manager at MEPC for Wellington Place. My passion for bringing people together and delivering outstanding customer service will be a great fit for Wellington Place.

“Wellington Place has always stood out to me as a vibrant business hub in Leeds city centre that puts people firmly at its centre, and I’m looking forward to shaping this exciting neighbourhood.

“I’m particularly excited to driving forward our activities and initiatives that have social impact at the heart, including working with organisations doing great things in Leeds such as Ahead Partnership, to add more value to the lives of people that work here, and the wider community.”

Dominique Murray, Associate Marketing Director at MEPC, added: “Sarah joins us at an exciting time for Wellington Place. We now have a working population of over 16,000 people and want to continue to expand our exciting and engaging events that will bring together both our business and local community. We’re passionate about Wellington Place being a destination that people really want to come to, whether that’s work or pleasure, Sarah’s wealth of experience is key to delivering this.”