Mercia exits card payments specialist in sale to US company

The deal provides an exit for Mercia Ventures, which backed the company in 2022 using funding from the first Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund (NPIF) and the Midlands Engine Investment Fund (MEIF).

Card Industry Professionals provides card terminals, point of sale and online payment services to thousands of SMEs (small and medium-sized enterprises) such as retailers, hair salons and hospitality venues.

The business was founded in 2017 by entrepreneur Ciaran Savage, who was joined by his mother, Lyn Savage, as Operations Director, and John Selby as Sales Director, both of whom have experience in the UK payments industry.

Pictured from left is Connie Smith (Mercia), Sarah Newbould (BBB), Lyn Savage, Ciaran Savage, John Selby (CIP), Maurice Disasi (Mercia). (Photo by Darren Casey DCimaging)

The company now employs a 20-strong team in Grimsby, has a nationwide network of around 150 sales agents and processes more than £60m of transactions per month.

Ciaran Savage, Founder and Managing Director, said: “We are excited to be joining the Shift4 family.

"We are committed to upholding the company values and best-in-class service customers have come to expect from us and are confident that this acquisition will allow us to improve upon those service levels, while offering even more value in the form of new benefits, incentives and product offerings.”

Maurice Disasi of Mercia Ventures added: “We’re delighted to have supported CIP on its growth journey.

"Ciaran and the team have built a business with first-class customer support and Shift4 now has the benefit of adding a strong and well-respected team here in the UK as part of their global operations.

"We wish the team continued success.”

Debbie Sorby, Senior Manager at the British Business Bank, said: “Since receiving funding from the Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund and the Midlands Engine Investment Fund, Card Industry Professionals now provides 20 roles in Grimsby, as well as processing over £60m of transactions each month.

"This exit is an example of how our regional funds play a role in the growth journey of businesses, unlocking innovation and supporting job creation and international growth.”

Cerelo in Leeds provided corporate finance advice to Mercia and Card Industry Professionals, Marshall & Co Chartered Accountants in Hull provided financial due diligence support, with Wilkin Chapman in Grimsby providing all legal support and guidance.

Mercia Ventures makes equity investments of up to £10m across all sectors, with specialisms in software, consumer and healthcare.

Mercia Ventures is a trading name of investment funds managed by Mercia Fund Management Limited and Mercia Regional Ventures Limited, part of the Mercia Asset Management PLC Group, and sits alongside the group’s wider private equity, debt and proprietary balance sheet operations.