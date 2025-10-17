Merrion Centre Leeds: Permission secured for 1,039 new bed purpose built student accommodation scheme

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In an update to accompany its full year results, TCS said it had received planning approval for student accommodation in the Merrion Centre, Leeds as part of its “evolution”.

The statement added: “This approval incorporates a 1,039 new bed purpose built student accommodation scheme based on the redevelopment of Wade House and the adjacent 100MC site.”

Following the securing of planning permission at Whitehall Riverside in Leeds for a mixed-use scheme, TCS said it continued to move forward with both build contractors and professional teams and potential tenants for all phases of the development

A computer generated image of the planned new build tower on the ‘100MC’ site, close to the Merrion Centre, Leeds. (Photo supplied on behalf of TCS/Stevie Campbell)

Commenting on the results for the year ended June 30 2025, Chairman and Chief Executive Edward Ziff, said: “This was a year of continued resilience for Town Centre Securities, despite international geopolitical and domestic issues causing uncertainty in the UK economy.”

The results revealed that the like for like portfolio valuation was down 2.4 per cent from June 2024. The statutory loss before tax was £3.4m, which is an improvement on the loss of £7.8m the year before.

Mr Ziff added: “Our property rental business, car park and hotel operations continue to deliver resilient underlying revenues and earnings in a challenging macro-economic environment. These conditions have led to outward movements in the underlying yields and a further small valuation reduction of our property portfolio.

