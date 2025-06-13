Merrion Centre: New student accommodation set to transform part of Leeds shopping centre
Leeds-based property investor and developer, Town Centre Securities PLC (TCS), has received planning approval from Leeds City Council for a “landmark” student accommodation scheme at the Merrion Centre, on Woodhouse Lane.
The approved plans will see the transformation of Wade House, a 13-storey vacant 1960s office building, transformed into a purpose-built student accommodation.
The scheme will also include a new 37-storey new build tower on the adjacent ‘100MC’ site.
Craig Burrow, group property director for TCS, said: “We are delighted that resolution to grant planning approval has now been received for our proposed scheme at the Merrion Centre, marking a significant milestone in the continued evolution of this iconic city centre destination.
“We are proud to be repurposing Wade House in a way that respects its heritage, while unlocking the opportunity to provide high-quality, purpose-built student accommodation that will support Leeds’ growing population. This development is a vital part of our long-term vision to further diversify the Merrion estate.”
Together, the buildings will deliver 1,039 student bedrooms in a mix of studio and cluster apartments, including amenities such as residents’ lounges, co-working and meeting spaces, a cinema, gym, karaoke room, external terraces, and cycle spaces.
The project marks the first time in its 61-year history that the Merrion Centre will incorporate residential use. Edward Ziff, chairman and chief executive of TCS, added: “The approval of this significant scheme is a pivotal step in our journey to further enhance the Merrion Centre. We have consistently evolved the estate to meet the demands of the city, and this next phase represents a natural progression in our commitment to delivering a vibrant, sustainable mixed-use destination at the heart of Leeds.”
