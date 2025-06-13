Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds-based property investor and developer, Town Centre Securities PLC (TCS), has received planning approval from Leeds City Council for a “landmark” student accommodation scheme at the Merrion Centre, on Woodhouse Lane.

The approved plans will see the transformation of Wade House, a 13-storey vacant 1960s office building, transformed into a purpose-built student accommodation.

The scheme will also include a new 37-storey new build tower on the adjacent ‘100MC’ site.

A CGI image of how the new Leeds student accommodation site could look.

Craig Burrow, group property director for TCS, said: “We are delighted that resolution to grant planning approval has now been received for our proposed scheme at the Merrion Centre, marking a significant milestone in the continued evolution of this iconic city centre destination.

“We are proud to be repurposing Wade House in a way that respects its heritage, while unlocking the opportunity to provide high-quality, purpose-built student accommodation that will support Leeds’ growing population. This development is a vital part of our long-term vision to further diversify the Merrion estate.”

Together, the buildings will deliver 1,039 student bedrooms in a mix of studio and cluster apartments, including amenities such as residents’ lounges, co-working and meeting spaces, a cinema, gym, karaoke room, external terraces, and cycle spaces.

