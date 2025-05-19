Meson charges ahead with new division and leadership appointment

Leeds-based electrical engineering specialist, Meson, has announced a significant business expansion with the launch of a dedicated Commercial Solar division and the appointment of a new business leader to bolster the team.

Dean Betteridge, who brings over 13 years of experience in continuous development, joins Meson from Fera Science, where he successfully managed high-impact projects, including the delivery of £3 million worth of new property and assets.

This expansion follows a highly successful year for Meson, marked by a substantial increase in annual turnover. The new Solar division will complement the company’s existing services, which include Controls, EV Charging, and Inspection & Testing across the Fuel and Energy sector.

Dean’s expertise in strategic planning, project execution, and business growth positions him perfectly to lead Meson’s ambitious growth initiatives for 2025. With his background in scaling manufacturing processes, Meson are well-placed to leverage his experience and further expand their capabilities.

Dean Betteridge

The launch of the Solar division represents a strategic step forward for Meson, enhancing its expertise in the electrical engineering sector. This new arm of the business will offer sustainable energy solutions with a focus on commercial installations, further solidifying Meson’s reputation for delivering comprehensive, future-focused solutions.

In his new role, Dean will be responsible for driving strategic business growth, identifying new opportunities, and strengthening existing client relationships across the business. His expertise will be crucial in expanding Meson’s services and reinforcing its position as a leader in the electrical engineering sector.

Dean comments: "I’m thrilled to be joining the company at such an exciting time. With the UK’s drive toward net zero, the launch of Meson Solar positions us perfectly to support that transition.

"We have ambitious growth plans for 2025, and I’m excited to work with the team to develop and implement strategies that not only drive sustainable growth but also help our clients reduce their carbon footprint and embrace cleaner energy solutions."

James Hennigan, Managing Director of Meson, adds: "We are delighted to welcome Dean to the team. His experience, strategic vision, and passion for business growth will play a crucial role in shaping not just the launch of Meson Solar, but also the future direction of the entire business.

"As we continue to expand, his leadership will help us explore new opportunities and build strong, lasting partnerships with our clients."'