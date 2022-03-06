Stephen Lawlor, owner and managing director of Calder Metal Spinning Company in Brighouse, acquired Hilclare Lighting which manufactures lighting for commercial buildings including airports and shopping centres.

Hilclare Lighting, which has a £6m turnover, is based in Manchester and employs 25 staff.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Lawlor said: “We previously acquired their manufacturing division whilst they continued with the sales, warehousing, distribution and production side of the business. Calder Metal Spinning fulfilled their manufacturing requirements.

Stephen Lawler, managing director of Calder Metal Spinning. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

“Now we have acquired the other arm of the business and I want to bring the both parts of Hilclare Lighting together as a true uk lighting manufacturing company.

“Hilcare is well established company with a good reputation in the market and has been trading for 40 years.”

The acquisition comes as Calder Metal Spinning Company, which makes components for private plane and luxury cars among other things, celebrates its 75th anniversary.

The manufacturer makes components for a diverse range of industries, including heating, lighting and ventilation as well as transport.

It was founded in 1947 by Raymond Wood, succeeded by his brother Granville.

Two members of a team who bought the company in later years, David Beverley and John Mollett, still work in the business.

Mr Lawlor acquired the Calder Metal Spinning Company five years ago as part of a plan to build a group of businesses that cover a range of engineering processes.