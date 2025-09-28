Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The York-based firm said the project, which uses toxicity monitors within the city’s water pumping station network, is now being used to provide parts of Doha with monitoring 24 hours a day.

The company announced on Friday that following the completion of all performance testing, the system has now transitioned to full operation.

Speaking on the completion in an announcement to the London Stock Exchange, Bob Moore, executive chairman and chief executive officer of Metir, said: "We are delighted to have achieved final commissioning on this landmark project, which showcases Metir's capability to deliver complex infrastructure in challenging environments.

Metir has announced the completion of a project to provide a round-the-clock testing system for water toxins in Qatar’s capital, Doha. (Photo by KARIM JAAFAR/AFP via Getty Images)

“This milestone creates a business development cornerstone and underpins our Continuous Toxicity Monitors strategy for sustainable international growth and establishes a strong foothold in the Middle East.”

The automatic system will test water samples every few seconds at the last point before water is delivered to the local pipeline network.

Metir said this system works significantly quicker than periodic sampling and laboratory analysis.

The project was delivered for the state water authority, Kahramaa, in partnership with Avanceon.

According to statistics from Grand View Research, the global water quality monitoring market is forecast to exceed $6bn (£4.4bn) by 2030.

The announcement comes after Metir last month announced that it was partnering with fellow Yorkshire firm Aptamer Group on a new technology to detect a waterborne parasite.

York-based Aptamer Group has signed a deal with the firm, through which the companies will develop technology capable of detecting Cryptosporidium – a common waterborne parasite which the World Health Organisation cites as the leading cause of diarrhoeal disease globally.

Through the contract, Aptamer will develop Optimer binders – small molecules that bind to specific molecular targets – aimed at detecting the Cryptosporidium parasite.

The binders will then be integrated with Metir’s pathogen detection platform.

The platform is designed to give a positive response in minutes, as opposed to previous methods which can take several days in a laboratory.

Speaking on the announcement, Mr Moore said: “This agreement marks another step forward in Metir’s strategy to deliver next-generation, real-time water monitoring solutions.

“The Group’s close collaboration with Aptamer Group strengthens our position in protecting public health, especially in water purity, through innovative detection technology.”