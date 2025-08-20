Mexi Bean Express arrives at Wakefield Westgate Station
This new opening marks a big milestone for the Yorkshire-based brand known for its fresh, halal Mexican street food. Not only is Wakefield the first-ever transport hub location for Mexi Bean Express, but it also debuts the company’s shiny new quick-service restaurant “grab-and-go” model.
Store Manager Vuyo explained: “At Wakey, you can choose your own fillings and still get all the action-packed flavours you’d expect from a Mexi Bean Express!
“Think quick pit-stop, friendly vibes, and food that hits the spot every time. Doors are open 12pm–10pm daily and since we opened last week have been welcoming commuters, locals and visitors on the move. So swing by, grab your feast, or let us deliver the fiesta straight to your sofa!”
As if the Wakefield launch wasn’t exciting enough, founder Danielle Best has also been named a finalist in the SME National Business Awards 2025 in the Business Leader – Medium (5-25 Employees) category. Reaching the shortlist through a public vote, she’ll be heading to the QEII Centre in Westminster on Friday 7th November for the awards night.
“To be recognised as a finalist in the SME National Business Awards in the same week as launching our sixth location is an incredible feeling. It means so much that the public have supported us, and it’s a real boost for our team as Mexi Bean Express continues down the track of success,” said Danielle.