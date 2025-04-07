MHA – Baker Tilly International joins Medilink North of England as its latest Corporate Partner

MHA, a provider of audit, tax, consulting and advisory services are the latest high-profile organisation to join Yorkshire based Medilink North of England as Corporate Partners.

MHA, the UK member of Baker Tilly International, who specialise in the MedTech/Life Sciences/Pharma, provides a full range of financial and business strategy services to enterprises and individuals, helping them to achieve growth and success for the long term. With understanding and inspiration, the firm can help businesses achieve goals be they local, national or global and help individuals create sustainable wealth for future generations.

Tom Elliott, Chief Executive Officer, from Medilink commented, “We are delighted such a prestigious company like MHA – Baker Tilly International has joined us as one of our Corporate Partners. We look forward to developing our partnership over the next few years to benefit all our members in the north of England life sciences sector with their specialist services.”

Yogan A. Patel, Partner and Head of Life Sciences and Pharma at MHA, added: “We are excited to partner with Medilink and look forward to working together to drive innovation and success within the life sciences sector. Through this partnership, we aim to support businesses in navigating financial challenges and seizing new growth opportunities.”

MHA, ranked the 13th largest accountancy group in the UK and Republic of Ireland, has a turnover of £180m, over 1,820 staff, 136 partners and comprises of 20 offices nationwide including England, Scotland and Wales, plus a further two in Ireland and also one in the Cayman Islands.

MHA is an independent member firm of Baker Tilly International, the world’s 9th largest international network of independently owned and managed accountancy and business advisory firms, with revenues of $5.62bn and 43,515 people operating across 143 territories.

Medilink North of England is a professional membership association and specialist consultancy for the life sciences sector, part of Medilink UK, they help businesses and organisations to innovate and prosper by improving sector connectivity and identifying opportunities, as well as helping organisations to grow by providing cost-effective consultancy support to become more competitive and profitable.