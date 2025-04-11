Michael Sheen reveals how predatory lenders are targeting Britain's Covid heroes: David Richards

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Utilising £100,000 of his own money, Sheen wiped out more than £1 million of crippling high-interest debt that was suffocating families in South Wales. It was not just an act of charity; it was a scathing indictment of a financial system that had all but forgotten the very individuals it recently celebrated as heroes.

What struck me wasn’t just the scale of the debt, but who was burdened by it. Like many, I once assumed payday lenders preyed mostly on the financially irresponsible. But the truth is more damning. It’s our NHS nurses, care workers, and delivery drivers – those who held the country together during our darkest days – who are now being picked apart by lenders who thrive on desperation.

This reality was brought into sharper focus through my conversations with Andrew Rabbitt, CEO of Ilkley-based Incuto. His team builds the critical infrastructure that enables credit unions to extend fair, affordable loans to communities often overlooked by high street banks.

Michael Sheen's recent documentary helped expose the problems of predatory lending, says David Richards. (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images)

Through talking with an NHS Credit Union, I learned of a practice so brazen it borders on the dystopian: loan sharks waiting at hospital exits, ready to pounce on exhausted NHS nurses finishing their shifts.

Can you even imagine this? After a long 12-hour shift spent saving lives, you are being pursued by someone chasing a debt that you owe. Not only is this situation exploitative, but it is also downright obscene. It speaks to a profound rot in our financial system; when the institutions that supposedly serve the public pull out, others quickly move in, throwing lifelines that turn into snares.

Today, roughly 30 per cent of the UK population – about 20 million people – cannot access loans through traditional banking. Incuto refers to this failing as the banking system’s pervasive ‘reason to say no’ philosophy. Between 2013 and 2023, the rate of people turning to illegal money lending was ten times higher than those joining credit unions – a vivid reminder of the consequences of a failing system.

The new ‘Buy Now, Pay Later’ schemes signal another oncoming crisis. These plans promote disconnection from real money, turning checkout buys into impulse purchases over well thought out planning. Incuto’s analysis has already shown many examples of users racking up over 100 micro-transactions of £1 or less. Whilst not expressly sold as credit, they promote dependency that clouds the real financial affordability and transparency of the consumer.

David Richards pictured at the Cutlers Hall, Sheffield. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme 11th December 2023

The Woolard Review carried out by the Financial Conduct Authority restates what Rabbitt et al. have long believed: the banks have silently moved out of reach of millions. Those on lower incomes, people who rent their homes, or those with less-than-perfect credit ratings are forced to resort to punitive alternatives. Having entered the cycle of high-interest lending, it becomes a very difficult position to get out of.

This is no fringe issue. It’s systemic. We’ve created a two-tier credit system: reasonable terms for the well-off, predatory ones for those at society’s core. The moral hypocrisy is astounding – those who care for our loved ones, build our roads, and feed our families are faced with the most egregious economic terms.

There is hope though. Credit Unions are community-driven organisations that are built on values that put people over profit. They offer more than just fair loans – they build resilience, trust, and long-term security in places traditional banks have long since abandoned.

But hope isn’t enough. Credit unions need to be properly funded, with regulatory support, and modern tools to scale their services. We need credit-scoring models that are hyper-personalised, so they recognise responsibility, not just risk; legislation that levels the playing field; and funding that allows ethical finance to compete with billion-pound corporations preying on hardship. The goal should be to get to yes for the millions who can’t access credit.

Fair lending should not be a luxury – it’s the bare minimum of a decent society. If the big banks won’t serve these communities, they should make way for institutions that will. The days of profiting from pain must come to an end.

Michael Sheen’s documentary did its job – it was a flare in the night sky, lighting up a broken system and pointing toward better options. Through innovators like Rabbitt and organisations like Incuto, we have better options. What we need now is the political and financial will.

This is about more than credit – it’s about the kind of country we want to be. As we face rising economic pressures, let’s choose a path rooted in dignity and fairness. Our key workers deserve more than applause; they are entitled to an economic system that really has their backs.

Incremental tweaks won’t fix what’s fundamentally broken. The time for bold reform is now – backing credit unions, rewriting the rules of lending, and holding institutions to account when they profit from exploitation. That’s not idealism; it’s the bare minimum for a society that purports to value its key workers.