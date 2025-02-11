A grand Yorkshire estate is celebrating after its fine dining restaurant was awarded a Michelin Star.

Middleton Lodge Estate is celebrating as its fine dining restaurant, Forge, has been awarded a Michelin Star at the Michelin Guide Ceremony for Great Britain & Ireland 2025.

The event took place on Monday, February 10 in Glasgow, recognising the finest restaurants across the UK and Ireland.

This award highlights the excellence of the dining experience at Forge and follows Head Chef Jake Jones receiving the Michelin Young Chef of the Year Award, and the estate the Michelin Green Star at last year’s ceremony.

Head chef Jake works closely with the estate’s gardening team to create innovative menus that showcase seasonal produce grown on-site, ensuring a sustainable approach to fine dining.

His passion for cooking began at an early age and was influenced by his father, who was also a chef.

Gaining experience at some of the North’s most renowned farm-to-table restaurants, Jones joined Middleton Lodge in 2021 and spent two years working in the estate kitchens to gain an understanding of the estate’s gardens and the strong ‘estate-to-plate’ philosophy, before launching Forge in 2023.

Jake said: “Being awarded a Michelin Star really is a dream come true. We have an amazing team at Middleton Lodge and this award means so much to all of us. Our guests’ experience is our priority, and I love what I do.

Jake Jones- Head Chef at Forge Gasp Photo Co

“It is a privilege to build a community of guests who share our passion for food. The estate is a constant source of inspiration, and we are always looking to add to and perfect each course of our tasting experience.

“I would like to thank everyone who has dined at Forge and the incredible Middleton Lodge team. And I would like to thank James Allison for believing in me and the restaurant, and Glen Taylor, our General Manager, for his support.”

Estate Owner, James Allison, adds “This is a fantastic achievement for both Jake and the estate. I am incredibly proud of the team and cannot thank them enough for their hard work and dedication, which have made this award possible.

“When I began restoring Middleton Lodge over 20 years ago I wanted to create a sustainable country estate. My vision was to build a place where people could feel at home, gather and celebrate with great food and service. This award means so much to all of us.

“I would like to thank everyone who has contributed to this success. We are looking forward to sharing this achievement with our guests.”

Forge is open from Thursday to Sunday for evening reservations only.

Diners can choose from a six- or ten-course tasting menu, with optional wine pairings. Vegan and vegetarian options are also available.