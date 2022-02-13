Michelin star chef, who ran The Woodman Inn in Huddersfield, launches luxury dinner-party-in-a-box service

Lawrence Yates left his position as managing director at The Woodman Inn at Thunderbridge, Huddersfield, to set up ‘Chief By Lawrence Yates’. Chief focuses on serving Lawrence’s signature dish – the beef wellington – with an accompaniment of sides and desserts, ready for the host to put it straight in the oven, with minimal preparation needed.

Since founding the business, Mr Yates has catered for romantic proposals, Christmas lunches and New Year’s Eve dinner parties for hundreds of people across the UK.

Mr Yates has worked in restaurants including Daniel Clifford’s two Michelin starred Midsummer House, Vineyard at Stockcross, Whatley Manor and Box Tree in Ilkley. He said: “I only use the best produce I can get my hands on, and create food which any distinguished foodie will love, without having to do any of the hard work themselves.”

Lawrence Yates