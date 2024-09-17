Miconex launch national search to find the UK’s Favourite Local Business 2024 in Yorkshire

The competition aims to shine a light on the local businesses making a positive impact on communities in the run up to the key Christmas trading period. People can nominate their UK’s Favourite Local Business at lovelocalwin.co.uk

Shop local champion Miconex has launched its 2024 search to find the UK’s Favourite Local Business in Yorkshire, with £1500 in local gift cards as the prize.

The UK’s Favourite Local Business will be the business who has the most unique votes at lovelocalwin.co.uk and will win a £500 local gift card, with one person who nominated them winning a £1000 local gift card.

The competition aims to shine a light on local businesses making a positive impact on communities. Local businesses across a range of sectors are eligible to be the UK’s Favourite Local Business, including retail, hospitality, leisure, accommodation, health and beauty and services.

Colin Munro, MD of Miconex

Miconex operates over 200 local gift card programmes around the world, including Town & City Gift Cards in the UK and Ireland, with over £30 million spent locally to date and over 20,000 businesses participating. Town & City Gift Card programmes run across Yorkshire in Barnsley, Bradford, Brighouse, Halifax, Harrogate, Ilkley, Sheffield and York.

The mix of independent and national businesses which accept the local gift cards makes them unique in the sector. Between 50% and 100% of cards are redeemed with independent businesses.

UK’s Favourite Local Business also aims to build on the shop local sentiment that exists in the run up to the key Christmas trading period. In December 2023, the GCVA found that the number of gift card shoppers supporting local increased to 19.7%, reflecting a wider cultural shift toward community-centric values.

Colin Munro is the managing director of Miconex and said: “As UK’s Favourite Local Business goes live in Yorkshire, we’re encouraging people to think about the local businesses, big and small, that have a positive impact on their community, from shops to restaurants, hotels to salons. It’s a reminder of the difference that local businesses make and a plea to think local as we approach the festive season.