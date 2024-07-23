Microsoft UK's Denise Dourado announced as speaker for Yorkshire Data & Digital Conference

Ms Dourado will host a Tech Talk on The Future of AI - How It Is Driving Innovation at the conference.

The event, organised by the events team from The Yorkshire Post’s parent company National World, will be held at Flutter’s offices in Leeds city centre on September 10 as part of the Leeds Digital Festival.

Ms Dourado is a technology leader with over 25 years' experience driving major transformational change and running critical service engineering teams across data and integration.

Denise Dourado from Microsoft UK has been announced as the latest speaker at the Yorkshire Data and Digital Conference.

Prior to her role with Microsoft, she led the core engineering teams – data, integration & cloud – at HMRC, supporting one of the most complex IT estates in Europe. She joined Microsoft in September 2021 and leads the Cloud Solution Architect delivery teams within Digital & Application Innovation and Data & AI.

The team delivers key solutions to customers that span Developer community services through to core data analytics and key AI innovation products incorporating Generative AI, such as Azure OpenAI, as well as more traditional AI services linked to Machine Learning.

Sue Daley, director of technology and innovation at techUK, will be returning to host the panels and debate sessions. She said: "I am delighted to return to Leeds and the Yorkshire Data and Digital Conference. It's inspiring to witness the enthusiasm with which Yorkshire and the North of England are embracing digital technologies to bolster their communities and economies.

"As we come together to address pressing issues such as digital transformation and data ethics, it's crucial to acknowledge the role played by individuals, businesses, local authorities, and other stakeholders in driving meaningful change.”

Sponsors of the event are Flutter, AND Digital and nLighten. Other speakers at the event include Professor Dan Franks, from the University of York, and Fiona Bolam, from Leeds City Council.

A spokesperson for Flutter UK and Ireland, which is an event partner and sponsor, said: "We are delighted to be sponsoring the Yorkshire Data and Digital Conference once again in September and look forward to welcoming attendees to our tech hub in Leeds.

"As the historical home of our brand, Sky Betting and Gaming, the incredible talent and key digital skills that exist within the Yorkshire region have helped drive Flutter’s growth in recent years.