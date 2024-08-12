Middlesbrough FC score big and secure key contract extension for 24/25 season with Visualsoft

Middlesbrough Football Club is delighted to announce the extension of its contract with Visualsoft, a leading eCommerce and digital marketing agency. This extension solidifies a successful partnership that began in May 2020, aimed at enhancing the club's online retail presence and overall digital strategy.

Middlesbrough FC, currently in the English Championship, initially sought Visualsoft’s expertise due to a perceived stagnation of their official retail website. The need for a fresh look and advanced functionality became apparent, prompting the club to partner with Visualsoft for a complete overhaul of their digital presence.

The revamped website introduced a range of essential features, including responsive pages, ease of navigation, robust security and payment options, integration with other systems, a strong visual design, fast and accurate reporting, and data insights. These enhancements were aimed at prioritising the customer journey and user experience, ensuring that every interaction with the site was seamless and enjoyable.

Since implementing Visualsoft’s solutions, Middlesbrough FC has seen a remarkable 32% year-on-year increase in revenue. This substantial growth highlights the effectiveness of the digital transformation in driving merchandise sales and enhancing overall business performance.

The extension of the partnership ensures that Visualsoft will continue to support the football club’s future development goals.

Jo-Ann Swinnerton, Head of Retail and Ticketing at Middlesbrough FC, commented: “The partnership has gone from strength to strength and along with that trust it has enabled us to approach some new ideas and try things we may not have had the confidence to do in the past. They have opened our eyes to a lot in terms of the opportunities available to us as a business. The team at Middlesbrough have also developed new skills as Visualsoft offered training days and continually share new ideas and innovations. I would highly recommend Visualsoft to any club wanting to improve their online business. Not only in terms of generating new revenue but in retaining existing customers and improving the overall experience. We have seen growth and I still believe we have barely scratched the surface in what can be achieved in the future.”