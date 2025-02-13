Middlesbrough opticians shines a spotlight on National Apprenticeship Week

This National Apprenticeship Week (10 – 16 February), Specsavers Middlesbrough is shining the spotlight on career opportunities available on the high street for those looking for an alternative to university.

With a well-established apprenticeship programme, the high street retailer provides a valuable pathway for school leavers and career changers alike to gain hands-on experience, industry-recognised qualifications, and a strong foundation for future success.

The optical course was designed to create an alternative route into optometry to tackle the lack of qualified professionals in the country and to ensure there are more locally trained individuals to fill posts in the region.

Specsavers' apprenticeship scheme is open to anyone from the age of 16, including recent school and college leavers or those seeking a new challenge. The programme offers roles across retail stores, support offices, and manufacturing and distribution sites, with apprenticeships available up to master’s degree level.

Specsavers Middlesbrough after their significant refurbishment last year

The store currently has six apprentices onboard, with four of the new starts currently going through the optical apprenticeship, one becoming a dispensing optician and one on route to become a lab technician.

Phil Bird, retail director at Specsavers Middlesbrough, said: ‘We are incredibly proud of our apprenticeship programme and the opportunities it creates for young people and career changers. There’s often a misconception that the best career opportunities are found only through university, but many find out too late that that’s simply not the case. Our apprenticeships provide real-life experience, structured training, and a clear route to a successful career in optics, audiology, and beyond.’

Talking about their experience, dispensing optician apprentice, George Bolden, says:

‘The idea of an apprenticeship was a little daunting at first, but Specsavers have made the process so manageable with all their support, and the team provides a warm environment that I enjoy coming into every morning, which is the most valuable thing to me when deciding where to work.

‘It isn’t just a job; I believe it’s a real chance to learn from impressive professionals and build a solid foundation for my career where there is a clear path of progression.’

With apprenticeships varying in length depending on the level of training, starting from 13 months for Level 2 roles and extending to three or four years for degree-level apprenticeships, there are plenty of opportunities for development.

Phil adds: ‘As long as you’re ambitious and willing to learn, you will do well in this field. There is plenty of opportunity for growth, and we take great pride in watching our apprentices develop professionally.’

With 92% of Specsavers apprentices reporting improved career prospects, the programme continues to be a gateway to long-term professional success.

For those interested in applying, more information can be found by visiting join.specsavers.com/UK and searching for apprenticeships. Alternatively, applicants can pop into the store to discuss.