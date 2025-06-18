Mighty Drinks: Administrators appointed to Leeds-based alternative milk brand

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Clark and Howard Smith from Interpath were appointed joint administrators to Leeds headquartered Watkins Drinks Limited, trading as Mighty Drinks, on June 17.

A spokesman for Interpath described Mighty Drinks as one of the UK’s fastest growing dairy alternative brands, with a specialist range of pea protein and oat milks.

Its products are sold nationwide from supermarkets and health stores, the statement added.

Library image of the Leeds skyline. Based in Leeds, Mighty Drinks is one of the UK’s fastest growing dairy alternative brands, with its specialist range of pea protein and oat milks. (Photo by Greg Wright)

The statement added: “In common with a number of other companies across the plant-based food sector, the company had faced trading headwinds in recent years, including rising costs and the impact of fragile consumer confidence which impacted its ability to scale and ultimately, achieve profitability.

"In response to these challenges, the directors of the company sought to explore the investment options available to them, but when it became clear that a solvent outcome was not possible, they took steps to file for the appointment of administrators.”

In a statement, Tom Swiers, Food and Drink sector lead at Interpath, said: “There has been an increasing focus on profitability within all aspects of the ‘alt’ category, following the investment boom of a few years ago.

"It is no longer simply a case of, ‘growth as number one priority’."

Mr Swiers added: “The Mighty team has created a great product, with an exciting kids-milk range set to launch with retailers given the allergen free benefits of pea-protein, and a path to profitability from improved margins and increased volumes.

"Unfortunately, however, this has come at a point in the company’s cycle where it required further investment which was not forthcoming from typical investors in this space, nor was it attractive to typical ‘special situations’ investors given the relatively early stage of the company’s development.”

James Clark, managing director at Interpath and joint administrator, said: “We will now work with the company’s stakeholders to explore the options available, including seeking offers for the business and its assets, including the Mighty brand and related intellectual property.

"We would invite any parties who may be interested in acquiring the business to make contact with us as soon as possible.”

Interpath supports clients with the provision of advisory and restructuring services.