Mighty Drinks: Future of brand secured following sale to The Mighty Kitchen

The joint administrators of Watkins Drinks Limited said they had sold the Mighty Drinks brand to the alternative protein brand The Mighty Kitchen.

James Clark and Howard Smith from Interpath were appointed joint administrators to Watkins Drinks Limited, trading as Leeds-based Mighty Drinks, on 17 June 2025.

A statement issued on behalf of the administrators said: “Mighty Drinks was one of the UK’s fastest growing dairy alternative brands, with its specialist range of pea protein and oat milks.

The Mighty Drinks business was based in Leeds. The joint administrators of Watkins Drinks Limited have secured the sale of the Mighty Drinks brand to alternative protein brand The Mighty Kitchen. (Photo by Greg Wright)

"Its products were sold nationwide from supermarkets and health stores, and it had its own subscription-based service.

The statement added: “After facing trading headwinds experienced by many companies across the plant-based food sector, including rising costs and fragile consumer confidence, the business had been unable to achieve scale and profitability, which led to the administration.

"The administrators mothballed the business following their appointment and retained a small number of staff to assist with an asset realisation strategy.”

After a marketing process, the joint administrators have secured the sale of the Mighty Drinks IP, as well as some stock, to The Mighty Kitchen, an unrelated business that supplies plant-based protein products to the hospitality industry.

The Mighty Kitchen was launched in 2019 and has operations in Cyprus, Greece, the UAE and the UK. The Mighty Drinks brand’s remaining three members of staff have been retained by the administrators for a short period of time to assist with the transfer of the brand to the acquirer, the statement added. A spokesman said there had been six staff at the time of the appointment in June. Three staff have since been made redundant.

James Clark, Managing Director at Interpath and joint administrator of Watkins Drinks Limited, said: “We’re pleased to have secured a sale of the Mighty Drinks brand to The Mighty Kitchen, ensuring the continuation of a well-regarded name in the plant-based sector. The transaction provides a platform for the brand’s future and the opportunity for the purchaser to exploit the brand overseas.

"We wish the team at The Mighty Kitchen every success as they take the brand forward and pursue their mission to integrate plant-based products into food culture.”

