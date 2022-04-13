Milestone equity payment triggered by Wetherby drug developer Avacta

Avacta has successfully developed and characterised Affimer proteins against the first target for AffyXell and has now transferred intellectual property relating to Affimer proteins against that target into AffyXell, triggering an agreed milestone in the joint venture agreement.

In exchange for this, Avacta has received an increase in its equity stake in AffyXell, which was diluted from its founding equity stake in February 2021 when AffyXell completed a Series A financing of $7.3m from a group of venture funds in February 2021.

Avacta's shareholding in the joint venture now stands at 22 per cent.

AffyXell was established in January 2020 by Avacta and Daewoong as a joint venture to develop novel mesenchymal stem cell (MSC) therapies.

AffyXell is combining Avacta's Affimer platform with Daewoong's MSC platform so that the stem cells are genetically modified to produce and secrete therapeutic Affimer proteins with immuno-modulatory effects in situ in the patient.

The Affimer proteins are designed to enhance the therapeutic effects of the MSC creating a novel, next generation cell therapy platform.

Dr Alastair Smith, CEO of Avacta, said: "AffyXell is uniquely positioned to develop novel and powerful cell therapies through the combination of two world-class technologies, Avacta's Affimer platform and Daewoong's proprietary technology for generating 'off-the-shelf' allogeneic MSC therapies.

"We are delighted that Affimer molecules have been successfully generated against the first target and that the intellectual property has been transferred to AffyXell, triggering this important milestone.

"We are working closely with our colleagues in AffyXell and Daewoong at this exciting stage in combining the two platforms to deliver cutting-edge therapies for patients."

Sengho Jeon, CEO of Daewoong Pharmaceutical and AffyXell Therapeutics, said: "Daewoong Pharmaceutical will continue the open collaboration program with Avacta through AffyXell and expand its new drug pipelines for the future.