Mills & Reeve's Leeds office reveals growth ambitions as new head takes helm

Corporate partner Paul Johnson is taking over the role from Philip Way who, after 14 years as head of the office, is stepping down but continuing to lead the firm’s Leeds family team.

Mr Johnson, who is a well-known figure in the Yorkshire deals market, has been at Mills & Reeve for seven years. He started his career at Eversheds Sutherland and has more than two decades experience in the corporate sector in Leeds.

A spokesman said: "Now, as head of office, Paul has ambitious plans to capitalise on the firm’s reputation for innovation, culture and sector expertise to grow the office and enhance the Mills & Reeve brand in the Yorkshire market.

Mr Johnson said: “The Leeds office has seen exceptional growth since opening back in 2008. We have launched several new practice areas and significantly expanded our presence in the key sectors of technology, food and agribusiness, health and care, education, real estate investment and private wealth after winning new clients and developing our teams."

"The office has seen tremendous growth recently through client wins, high profile lateral hires and has strength and expertise in private wealth, real estate, litigation, corporate, IP/IT, commercial and employment. In recognition of this, last year, the office won the coveted Large Law Firm of the Year Award at the Yorkshire Legal Awards.

“We have also profited from our mid-market strengths which has led to several new client wins. The corporate team has been boosted by the arrival of partner Joanna Jowitt and principal associate Alex Kenworthy who relocated from the Cambridge office. The team has been very busy in recent months, and we have an excellent deal pipeline. Our commercial expertise has been boosted by the recent appointment of partner and IP specialist Alex Newman.

“Philip has done an excellent job over the last 14 years. Fee income has risen significantly, and we have recruited several high-profile partners and are continually winning new clients.

“The Yorkshire legal market is fiercely competitive, and firms need to stand out from the crowd. My role as head of the office is to capitalise on the firm’s reputation for culture, innovation and sector expertise and further build the Mills & Reeve brand in Yorkshire with the help of our highly skilled and motivated team.