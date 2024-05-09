Mindful Memorials named 'Best Masonry' in Barnsley

Mindful Memorials, the fourth-generation master stone masonry and memorials business, has had its Barnsley based showroom, referred to locally as J. Rotherham, named Best Masonry by the Quality Business Awards 2024, the organisation that commends UK companies dedicated to delivering a quality product and fantastic customer service.

Achieving an average quality score of 95% across four measures: satisfaction, service, reputation and quality, Mindful Memorials (J. Rotherham) now joins less than 1% of registered businesses in the UK that hold a Quality Business Award.

Anna Buckley, Managing Director of Mindful Memorials, comments: “When we were contacted to say that the Barnsley showroom had been named the Best Masonry we were delighted. This is a real testament to Jane, the Branch Manager, our team and also the talented stonemasons we have in the business.

“The heritage of Mindful Memorials is underpinned by our commitment to craftsmanship, as well as compassion. We have a reputation for doing things differently and for giving people the time they need to choose a memorial that will become a fitting tribute to a loved one. This award is further affirmation that our approach really does resonate with our customers.

Adrian and Anna Buckley

“Just one example of this is that Jane is a bereavement counsellor and has put in place a memory box for clients and family members that come in with dementia. It makes a real difference to them and certainly makes their experience with us a more positive one.”

In addition to headstones and memorials, the business has recently extended its service to include mindful retreats, providing customers with the opportunity to book a short stay as they consider the design of a headstone or memorial.

Having received a positive response to the holistic approach the company takes, which focuses on learning more about individuals that have passed away so that intricate details can be incorporated into each design, the team felt that this would become a natural extension of that service.

Providing two and three-night stays, with access to woodland and lakes, families can take walks around the 200-acre farm in York or choose to incorporate additional services, such as art therapy or grief support, complementing the process.