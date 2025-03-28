Minimum wage and National Insurance rises will be incredibly challenging for Yorkshire's small businesses: Sarah Czarnecki

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For businesses these are two substantial cost pressure increases. And for the majority of small businesses in this region and in this country they will be, at best, incredibly challenging.

And the forthcoming Employment Rights Bill is going to present all businesses fresh challenges, most notably for smaller firms who will struggle to navigate new protections around workers rights.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While it is true businesses in the region have become accustomed over the last decade to shocks, obstacles and curveballs, the measures outlined above and announced in Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ first Budget, have proven to have significantly damaged business confidence.

Sarah Czarnecki is president of York & North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce

Indeed, as our last Quarterly Economic Survey showed, business sentiment is at the lowest level seen since the hight of lockdowns at the start of the pandemic.

Since the Budget, we have seen the return to the White House of Donald Trump. Since becoming the 47th president of the United States, Trump has issued a raft of executive orders and slapped tariffs against countries across the world, including our own.

And with British Chamber of Commerce having recently downgraded its growth forecast to 0.9 per cent from 1.3 per cent, it is clear challenging times are here to stay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All of this makes for a situation which is hugely challenging for businesses. For many it is just simply a case of getting to the end of the day in one piece. Any plans for investment are at best on shaky ground and many of us struggle to see where economic growth is going to come from.

This is where the Chamber comes in.

Not only are we carefully watching and assessing what is going on with the region’s and nation’s economy, we are here to help and make a difference on your behalf.

The Chamber can point to numerous examples of how it has made an impact.

Here in York we have adopted a local plan, the first time this has happened since the 1950s, something the Chamber has assisted on getting over the line. Similarly, the Chamber and City of York Council recently collaborated to agree a Planning Protocol, establishing new ways of working for both developers and planning officials in order to make sure they have firm ground rules as to how planning is handled in the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taken together, the prospects for getting things built in York has not been this strong for years.

And then there is our national presence and influence.

As an accredited member of British Chamber of Commerce we are able to feed in our members’ experiences and views to national decision makers in Whitehall.

It is this political and civic engagement that makes the Chamber so relevant and vital in these uncertain times.

We exist to serve our members and will fight tirelessly on their behalf to ensure a better tomorrow for our region which we all love so much.