Mitie wins new contracts with British Airways, Aldi and the Home Office

The outsourcer said its total contract value was £2bn for the three months to June 30, up from £1.1bn the year before, with new contracts and extensions with Lloyds Bank, NHS Property Services and insurer Royal London.

Mitie is one of the UK’s largest outsourcing companies and specialises in facilities management. It also carries out work including deportation, waste removal and maintaining parts of the electrical grid.

In a first quarter update, Mitie said revenue jumped 10 per cent year-on-year to £1.16bn, while net debt more than doubled to £182m, “as we pay our supply chain for the increased volume of project works”.

Mitie has nearly doubled the value of its security and cleaning work since this time last year after winning new contracts with the likes of British Airways, Aldi and the Home Office in recent months. (Photo by Yui Mok/PA Wire)

It also won a military contract to maintain the British Army’s estate of military bases in Germany, helping boost its central government and defence arm’s revenues by 4.3 per cent to £217m.

Mitie said its revenue growth was also partly down to having bought a slew of smaller companies during the period, most recently picking up electrical engineering firm ESM Power for £8.5m.