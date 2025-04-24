MJ Gleeson chair James Thomson steps down to focus on City of London role
James Thomson CBE, who was appointed chair in January 2023 and was previously the company’s chief executive before the appointment of current boss Graham Prothero, has made the decision to focus on his other commitments, including his role at the City of London Corporation where he is a councillor.
Senior independent director Fiona Goldsmith is becoming the interim chair
Mr Thomson said: "It has been a privilege to lead MJ Gleeson both as chair and chief executive.
"We have achieved much over the last six years and I would like to thank all of my colleagues for their support and generosity during my time at the business. I wish Graham Prothero and his team all the best for the future and look forward to watching the company's continued success and future progress with great interest."
Ms Goldsmith said: "On behalf of the board I would like to thank James for the part he has played, both as chief executive and chair, in building MJ Gleeson into the business that it is today. We wish him well for the future as he turns his focus fully on to his other activities, particularly in the City of London."
Mr Prothero added: "I would like to thank James for his wise counsel and support since I joined MJ Gleeson. Together we effected a very smooth transition and I wish James all the best for the future."
