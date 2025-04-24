MJ Gleeson chair James Thomson steps down to focus on City of London role

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Thomson CBE, who was appointed chair in January 2023 and was previously the company’s chief executive before the appointment of current boss Graham Prothero, has made the decision to focus on his other commitments, including his role at the City of London Corporation where he is a councillor.

Senior independent director Fiona Goldsmith is becoming the interim chair

Mr Thomson said: "It has been a privilege to lead MJ Gleeson both as chair and chief executive.

James Thomson has announced his departure from MJ Gleeson

"We have achieved much over the last six years and I would like to thank all of my colleagues for their support and generosity during my time at the business. I wish Graham Prothero and his team all the best for the future and look forward to watching the company's continued success and future progress with great interest."​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Ms Goldsmith said: "On behalf of the board I would like to thank James for the part he has played, both as chief executive and chair, in building MJ Gleeson into the business that it is today. We wish him well for the future as he turns his focus fully on to his other activities, particularly in the City of London."