MJ Gleeson: New leadership team provides boost after challenging year

Chief executive Graham Prothero, said the last financial year has been challenging for MJ Gleeson as its momentum was stalled by a number of factors, despite selling more homes.

The group generated revenue of £365.8m in the year ended June 30 2025, compared with £345.3m the previous year and delivered profit before tax of £20.5m, which was lower than the £24.8m recorded the year before.

MJ Gleeson said it remained committed to its medium-term objective of building 3,000 homes per year, “which could result in profitability broadly tripling and Gleeson resuming its position as the fastest growing listed housebuilder in the UK”.

In a statement to accompany the results, Mr Prothero said: "We have taken the actions necessary to benefit the business through FY2026 (full year 2026) and ensure the delivery of our strategic objectives.

“Positively, Gleeson Homes significantly strengthened its forward order book in the year. Market demand has been steady, and we have maintained a robust sales rate, reflected in our net open market reservations rate, up 28 per cent in the second half against the same period last year.

"Selling prices, however, remained constrained, with incentives continuing at an elevated level, restricting material margin improvement.”

The organisational and management changes implemented in Gleeson Homes to improve performance are already delivering benefits, he added.

“The new leadership team is operating effectively with shorter reporting lines, strengthened divisional and regional management teams, and more rigorous process compliance, underpinned by increased local empowerment and responsibility,’’ he said.

“With a stronger and more disciplined business in a stable market, and a busy site opening programme, we are excited about Gleeson Homes' future growth.

“We are also very pleased with the progress at Gleeson Land, which achieved improved levels of planning success and new promotion agreements during the year and starts the new financial year with more sites in sale processes.

"Having delivered a significantly improved result, and strengthened by the recent geographical reorganisation and data research capability, the business is making significant progress towards its objective of becoming the pre-eminent land promoter in the South of England.”

The board of the Sheffield-based business currently expects the group to deliver an overall result for full year 2026 in line with its expectations, said Mr Prothero.

"Looking further ahead, we believe the combination of a stronger performance from Gleeson Homes and continued progress at Gleeson Land position the Group well for a period of sustained growth."

The Government's changes to the planning system have been welcomed by MJ Gleeson. The group said there are early signs of improvement, but it believes more needs to be done to increase the efficiency and consistency of the planning and regulatory systems in order to expedite the provision of much-needed new homes.

