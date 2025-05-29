MJH ArtStudio grows with a £12,500 start up loan

MJH ArtStudio, a growing creative business specialising in commissioned corporate artwork, is thriving thanks to a £12,500 start up loan from the British Business Bank’s Start Up Loans programme, secured with the help of the Business Enterprise Fund (BEF).

Founded by Mike Hall, Huddersfield-based MJH ArtStudio was born from a lifelong passion for art. After studying art in college, Mike rediscovered his love for it years later, sharing his work on social media. The positive response was overwhelming, with people showing interest in purchasing his pieces. Encouraged by this, Mike took a bold step in May 2023, leaving his role in a marketing agency to pursue his artistic career full-time.

Recognising a gap in the market, MJH ArtStudio specialises in creating and supplying commissioned art to the corporate sector. The business collaborates with interior designers, fit-out companies, architects, and business owners to produce artwork that aligns with their brand identity. More recently, the company has expanded its offerings to include interactive workshops where corporate teams create their own artwork to display in their workplaces.

Beyond the corporate world, MJH Art Studio is making a meaningful impact by delivering a couple of workshops for the Candlelighters Trust, a charity that supports childhood cancer. These workshops gave parents of the children the chance to take a break, express themselves creatively, connect and meet like-minded parents facing similar challenges.

Julie Micklethwaite (BEF), Mike Hall (MJH Art Studio) and Marianne Smith (AD:Venture)

Mike first learned about BEF through AD:VENTURE, a business support programme. He saw an opportunity to invest in equipment but recognised that maintaining healthy cash flow was essential. After consulting with Marianne at AD:VENTURE, he decided that a Start Up Loan through BEF was the right choice for his business growth needs.

“The process of securing the loan wasn’t overly complicated, and everything was straightforward. Having the funding in place gave me peace of mind, allowing me to focus on growing the business. It was about working more efficiently and taking the opportunity to elevate MJH ArtStudio to the next level,” said Mike Hall, founder of MJH ArtStudio.

“Mike’s journey is a fantastic example of how creative businesses can flourish with the right support. His ability to merge artistry with corporate branding is unique, and we are excited to see MJH ArtStudio continue to grow. The Start Up Loan provided him with the foundation to scale effectively, and we look forward to supporting his future success,” said Julie Micklethwaite from BEF.

Marianne Smith, Business Manager at AD:VENTURE added, “Mike has taken his love of art into the boardroom, creating beautifully, branded abstract pieces for corporate reception areas and meeting spaces. An incredible journey, and one I’ve been delighted to be part of alongside the AD:VENTURE team. With BEF’s Start Up Loan and AD:VENTURE’s Growth Grant, Mike’s art studio is now fully equipped, transforming ideas to rooms as inspirational places to work or meet.”

Thanks to the investment, MJH Art Studio is well-positioned for future growth. Mike and his team are focused on expanding their workshop offerings and increasing the number of commissioned art projects. They also plan to collaborate with other artists to provide a broader range of artistic styles for their clients.