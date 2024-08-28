MKM Building Supplies: New Rotherham branch to open as store bosses set out big ambitions

The new store on the Barbot Hall Industrial Estate is the 130th branch to be opened by the Hull-founded independent builder’s merchant.

MKM Rotherham will be led by Branch Directors Ryan Brooks and Jack Griffiths.

Mr Brooks said: “The opportunity to lead MKM Rotherham and create jobs in my hometown feels incredible. I’m proud to be from Yorkshire, and as a community Rotherham is still small enough to know and care about the people that live here.

The new MKM store will open on Monday

“MKM is renowned for its commitment to supporting local charities and communities and I think for the first time Rotherham will have a merchant that genuinely wants to be involved and help at a local level.

"I’ve worked at other merchants that have done good work with charities, but due to the size of the merchant it has always been bigger, national causes. We want Rotherham to feel the benefit at home. We’re not just here to provide building materials; we’re here to be a part of the community. We’ve already started building relationships with local charities like Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice and are eager to explore more ways to give back to the town that means so much to us.

"I also want to be the first person that people think of when they’ve got a building project, I can’t wait to start seeing our bags pop up, knowing that we have supplied that site.”

Mr Griffiths, who has spent his entire career in Rotherham’s building merchant sector, added: “For me, this branch is about more than just business; it’s about creating something from the ground up that genuinely serves the people of Rotherham. Our team is made up of local people who understand the needs of local customers, and we’re committed to delivering a personal, community-focused service.”

The branch will be open to tradespeople and the public and sits on an 86,000 square feet site. It will also have a dedicated customer area with free tea and coffee.

Mr Griffiths said: “Customers can expect a beautiful showroom to inspire their build projects, well stocked shelves, and the best local, knowledgeable team to service them. We’re going to make life easier for local tradespeople with free delivery, tailored pricing, and the option for same-day delivery where available, we aim to be the go-to merchant for consistent pricing and reliable service. We’re also offering flexible credit options to help our trade customers manage their projects with ease.”

Last year, MKM co-founder David Kilburn explained how the company’s business model offers branch directors a 25 per cent stake in their store.

He said: “It is just a formula that works. An owner manager is going to be much more diligent and looking for growth and going the extra mile.