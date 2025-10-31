MKM: The business empire that puts people first

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thirty years ago, aged 50, David Kilburn was made redundant after spending decades carving out a successful career in the building industry. He wasn’t unemployed for long. This reversal inspired him to create one of Yorkshire’s most successful business stories.

“I’d run a business before, so I thought: why not again?” he recalled. In October 1995, Mr Kilburn and his friend Peter Murray decided to open a builders’ merchant.

MKM opened as a single site in Hull. In the beginning there was no yard, no fleet of lorries, and no masterplan for dozens of branches. Just a 5,000 sq ft shed, a handful of trusted colleagues, and a vision to do things differently.

​A happy place: David Kilburn, founder of MKM, is proud of the culture that he has created within the business, which he created from scratch. (Photo supplied on behalf of MKM)

In the early days, every order was celebrated. A fire warning bell in the warehouse was rung each time business came in, creating the kind of camaraderie that still makes Mr Kilburn smile.

“When you’re trying to sell a vision that doesn’t exist yet, passion is your only real currency,” he said

The obstacles were significant. Banks turned them down, some competitors told suppliers MKM wouldn’t last three months, and there were no credit accounts to fall back on. But faith from a few suppliers, including one who gave them six months to pay, proved decisive. Trust and loyalty became the bedrock of MKM’s culture, according to the senior management team.

The turning point came in 1996, when Mr Kilburn offered a friend a 25 per cent stake to run MKM’s second branch in Driffield. Soon afterwards, similar conversations followed in Scarborough and Grimsby. “It was like The Bush Telegraph,” said Mr Kilburn. “Word spread quickly, and that ownership model became the heartbeat of our business. We had individuals we’d worked with previously calling us up, asking to open a branch in their hometowns.

"People ask if it was the best decision I ever made — the ownership model - but I couldn’t have known how much of a game changer it would be, it was certainly my most fortuitous.”

Andy Beet, an original member of the MKM team and now Beverley Branch Director was just 26 when he joined the business.

He recalled: “It felt like a risk at the time, but the energy in that small team was infectious. Those little wins felt enormous. When you give good people real responsibility, they don’t just run a branch — they live for it. That’s why the ownership model works.”

Today, MKM has 135 branches plus specialist business Oceanair, each led by a branch director with autonomy over everything from stockholding, vehicles, and credit limits.

“What makes us different is that commercial freedom,” said Kate Tinsley, MKM’s CEO, who joined the business in 2020. “Branch directors make decisions in real time, based on what’s right locally. It’s the most important thing about the business, and there’s no way we’ll ever lose it.”

From that single warehouse, MKM has grown to a £1.1bn turnover business. Along the way there have been significant milestones; private equity backing; surviving the 2008 financial crisis; a 21st anniversary marked by a Rod Stewart charity concert that raised more than £300,000; and the renaming of Hull City’s stadium as the MKM Stadium in 2021.

Since Ms Tinsley took the helm in 2020, branch numbers have nearly doubled from 73 to 135 plus Oceanair. Under her leadership, MKM is targeting 250 branches within the next decade — around 10 openings a year — with a turnover to match the growth. Investment in the Central Support team based from the original, if extended, Stoneferry site in Hull, includes growth in the property team to identify new sites, digital transformation, and a stronger marketing capability to help unlock the next phase of growth.

But Ms Tinsley is clear: “We’re a collection of local businesses, so the number of branches isn’t what excites me. What matters is being number one in every local market we serve. That’s when you know you’re making a real difference.”

Despite rapid expansion, MKM describes its culture as people-first. An annual awards night provides a glimpse of this camaraderie: when branch of the year is announced, every branch director stands to applaud.

“Of course, there’s competitiveness — each branch wants to be the best,” said Mr Kilburn. “But there’s also huge respect. Everyone knows how hard it is, and that drives the business forward.”

For Mr Beet, the relationships stand out most. “I’ve been best man at a customer’s wedding. My wife and I often go for meals with customers. It’s about more than transactions — it’s trust, and trust lasts.”

ESG, or simply ‘doing the right thing’ as the company refers to it, runs through everything; from branches backing local causes to electric vehicles and the businesses first BREEAM certified Cheltenham branch.

Since the business started, it has raised more than £5m in fundraising, sponsorship and donations.

“We don’t treat sustainability as a bolt-on,” says Ms Tinsley. “It’s woven into the way we make decisions every day.”

In 2023 and 2024 respectively, David and Kate were honoured in the King’s Honours list; David with a CBE, Kate with an OBE.

“It’s not the kind of thing you ever expect,” said Mr Kilburn. “It belongs to the whole MKM story, to everyone who’s built this business.”

Ms Tinsley added: “The proudest part for me was sharing it with my dad, who served in the Grenadier Guards. For him, there was such a sense of honour and tradition. To see his daughter recognised in that way meant so much to him — and my mum - and that, for me, is what made it special. More than that, it feels like recognition for the culture we’ve built at MKM and the achievements of the people who make it what it is.”