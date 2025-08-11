Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The company, which provides resource management mobile solutions, said the cancellation was conditional of 75 per cent of its shareholders agreeing to the move, in a meeting which will take place at the start of September.

It comes as the Harrogate-based firm also announced that it would seek a buyer in the next two years.

It said that operating as a private company would “streamline” this process, and “allow for greater flexibility and confidentiality in negotiations, unencumbered by the disclosure obligations and regulatory requirements of a publicly traded company on a regulated exchange”.

Yorkshire-based Mobile Tornado has announced that it plans to de-list from AIM (Photo by Jeff Moore/PA Wire)

The company added that coats and regulatory burdens, as well as access to private finance had also played a part in its decision.

It said: “ The considerable cost and management time and the legal and regulatory burden associated with maintaining the company's admission to trading on AIM is, in the board's opinion, disproportionate to the benefits of the company's continued admission to trading on AIM, particularly given the limited and inconsistent liquidity in the Ordinary Shares.”

The firm said If the cancellation resolution is passed at its general meeting, it is anticipated that the cancellation will become effective at 7:00 a.m. on 9 September this year.

The announcement comes as the company posted that total turnover in the six-month period to 30 June 2025 decreased by 11 per cent to £0.95m, down from £1.06m in the first half of 2024.

Recurring revenues remained broadly stable in the period, falling by 3 per cent from £0.86m to £0.83m. The company said this was largely attributable to the appreciation of sterling against the US dollar relative to the comparative period.

In June, Mobile Tornado announced that it had appointed a new chief executive officer as it posted widening losses in its full year results.

The firm posted a pre-tax loss of £1.67m for the year ending 31 December, up from a loss of £1.07m the year prior.

This came alongside a 10 per cent drop in revenue from £2.27m in 2023 to £2.03m last year.

Former chief operating officer, Luke Wilson, was appointed as chief executive with immediate effect alongside the June announcement.

He replaced Jeremy Fenn, who had been acting chief executive alongside his chairman position.