Mobile Tornado in Harrogate announces Canadian customer won't renew contract

Mobile Tornado can turn mobile phones into walkie-talkies.

Mobile Tornado said it remained in discussions with the customer about the possibility of extending or amending the contract, "however there can be no guarantee that this will be successful".

The Harrogate-based business has experienced some churn in the number of licenses from this customer, as reported in Mobile Tornado's half yearly report, announced on September 29, 2021.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Together with those contracted professional services and support revenues, the customer will account for approximately £500,0000 of group revenue for the financial year 2021.

The cancellation of this contract will not impact the Mobile Tornado's results for the year ending December 31, 2021.

---

Support The Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today.

Your subscription will help us to continue to bring quality news to the people of Yorkshire. In return, you'll see fewer ads on site, get free access to our app and receive exclusive members-only offers.

So, please - if you can - pay for our work. Just £5 per month is the starting point. If you think that which we are trying to achieve is worth more, you can pay us what you think we are worth. By doing so, you will be investing in something that is becoming increasingly rare. Independent journalism that cares less about right and left and more about right and wrong. Journalism you can trust.

Thank you