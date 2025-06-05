Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Seven jobs will be created with the opening of the new store which is inside a 1,700 sq. ft. unit in the former EE shop between Regatta and Pizza Hut.

The Works, which is a retailer of gifts, arts, crafts, toys, books and stationery, has more than 500 stores in the UK and Republic of Ireland and employs around 4,000 staff. A spokesman said customers at the new Monks Cross store will be able to shop for products including Hello Kitty, Peppa Pig and books such as the latest release in The Hunger Games series.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad