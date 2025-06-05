Monks Cross Shopping Park: The Works creates jobs by opening new store in York
Seven jobs will be created with the opening of the new store which is inside a 1,700 sq. ft. unit in the former EE shop between Regatta and Pizza Hut.
The Works, which is a retailer of gifts, arts, crafts, toys, books and stationery, has more than 500 stores in the UK and Republic of Ireland and employs around 4,000 staff. A spokesman said customers at the new Monks Cross store will be able to shop for products including Hello Kitty, Peppa Pig and books such as the latest release in The Hunger Games series.
A spokesperson for The Works said: “We are thrilled to be opening a store in York at Monks Cross Shopping Park which is a hive of retail activity and a location we have had our eyes on for some time. At The Works, our ambition is to become the favourite destination for affordable, screen-free activities for the whole family and our stores play a very important part in this.”
