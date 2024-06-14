Monzo moves into profit - but still yet to challenge dominance of traditional banks: Konrad Pietka

In the year to March, it reported a £15.4m pre-tax profit, compared to a £116.3m loss the previous year.

Higher interest rates are partly responsible for this, facilitating a 167 per cent surge in net interest income, as Monzo’s earnings from interest-bearing assets, such as loans, increased more than expenses on interest-bearing liabilities, such as customer deposits.

Consequently, total revenue grew by £524m to £880m.

Monzo has unveiled its first annual profit since starting nine years ago as the digital bank prepares to launch in the US and expand across Europe. Picture: Monzo/PA Wire

Revenue growth can also be attributed to an expanding customer base, with Monzo’s customer deposit balance rising by 88 per cent to £11.2bn, an eightfold increase compared to the 2020 financial year.

This rise in popularity can be explained by Monzo’s effective provision of app-based banking, offering convenient access to users’ finances as well as other spending features, such as bill splitting or fee-free travel payments, in turn helping to set higher standards for digital banking.

Despite this, Monzo, and other fintech banks for that matter, have failed to challenge the dominant position of traditional lenders.

Take for instance Lloyds Bank, which managed customer deposits to the tune of £470bn in 2023 alone.

Konrad Pietka shares his expert insight. Picture: Simon Dewhurst

Clearly, when it comes to primary accounts or significant life transactions such as mortgages, UK consumers continue to prefer more established banks and lenders.

In contrast, fintech banks are still predominantly used for payment management.

To combat this headwind, Monzo is attempting to diversify by returning to the States, having failed to obtain a banking licence there in 2021.

An expansion into the European market, initially via Ireland, also planned further down the line.

When it comes to developments in the Yorkshire business world, Harrogate-based Inhealthcare has been acquired by ResMed, a US$30bn market capitalisation medical equipment provider.

Inhealthcare was founded in 2012 by Yorkshire entrepreneur Peter Wilkinson.

It specialises in digital health and remote patient monitoring, having co-designed over 100 digital health services with the NHS, ranging from appointment screening to INR (Internal Normalisation Ratio) self-testing for warfarin patients.

In the year to March 2023, it generated revenues of £2.2m.

Meanwhile, ResMed provides ancillary software and equipment, such as cloud-connected ventilators, to support out-of-hospital care for people suffering with conditions ranging from sleep apnoea to chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

The deal, finalised for an undisclosed sum, would see Inhealthcare integrated into the Californian company.

Inhealthcare views this move as conducive to business growth, with CEO Bryn Sage stating that “By joining forces, we will be able to expand service offerings, scale operations and extend impact on patient care throughout the UK.”