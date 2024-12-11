Moonpig swings to loss as shoppers opt for cheaper gifts

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shares in the online greeting cards retailer fell following the update to investors.

It reported a loss before tax of £33.3m for the six months to the end of October, compared with a profit of £18.9m generated a year ago.

Total revenues for the group, which includes Dutch brand Greetz, nonetheless grew 3.8 per cent year-on-year to £158m.

File photo dated of a general view of the Moonpig website on a laptop computer. Moonpig has swung to a loss over the first half of its financial year, as it revealed consumers are opting for cheaper experience gifts like bar vouchers or meal subscriptions.(Photo by James Manning/PA Wire)

This was driven by a higher volume of orders for Moonpig, which saw sales jump by a tenth.

It also saw a bigger proportion of spending on customising cards, including audio messages, artificial intelligence (AI)-generated text suggestions, stickers and photos.

But Moonpig said a more challenging economic environment was affecting its experience gifts business, which saw revenues tumble by more than a fifth year-on-year.

The experiences, which range from spa days and helicopter tours to afternoon tea and cinema tickets, are more costly and rely on discretionary spending, which has been squeezed during the cost-of-living crisis, Moonpig said.

Consumers have instead been opting for more affordable experiential gifting options, with the retailer reporting a good response to new casual dining vouchers with brands like Slug and Lettuce and BrewDog.

It also said it had expanded its range of subscription gifts such as with recipe box brands Hello Fresh and Gousto, and historic monuments charity English Heritage.

The group also makes money from selling add-ons like wine, chocolate and flowers when people purchase cards.

Moonpig told investors it has been enhancing its use of AI to personalise the shopping experience – including AI-generated card and gift descriptions, and the launch of AI handwriting this month.