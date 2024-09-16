A “really unusual” former retail showroom combined with 22 apartments and a gamekeeper’s cottage in the heart of Brontë Country is being auctioned off.

Moor Lodge, a 47,000 sq ft property which has the capacity to generate £180,000 a year in rental income via its apartments and cottage, is being auctioned by SDL Property Auctions, part of Eddisons, with a £1.65m guide price.

It will be auctioned online in a single-lot timed auction opening on Tuesday October 8.

Andy Thompson, director at Eddisons, said: “This is a really unusual property in an amazing location, five miles from Haworth and with sweeping moorland views across Brontë Country.

Moor Lodge is up for auction

“It has a great deal of potential for redevelopment, subject to securing the relevant planning consent and we’ve had interest from all sorts of potential new owners, from investors to entrepreneurs.”

The five-acre site includes a stone-built 27,000 sq ft former shooting lodge which has been used as a retail showroom, as well as the keeper’s cottage and a three-storey stone-built block of 22 self-contained apartments.

Auctioneers say the property could be ideal for redevelopment as a care home, residential conversion, wedding venue or large private residence, subject to planning permission being obtained.

