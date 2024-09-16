Moore Lodge, Stanbury: 'Unusual but stunning' ex-retail showroom and set of apartments in Brontë Country being auctioned for £1.65m

By Chris Burn

Head of Business and Features

Published 16th Sep 2024, 12:09 GMT
A “really unusual” former retail showroom combined with 22 apartments and a gamekeeper’s cottage in the heart of Brontë Country is being auctioned off.

Moor Lodge, a 47,000 sq ft property which has the capacity to generate £180,000 a year in rental income via its apartments and cottage, is being auctioned by SDL Property Auctions, part of Eddisons, with a £1.65m guide price.

It will be auctioned online in a single-lot timed auction opening on Tuesday October 8.

Andy Thompson, director at Eddisons, said: “This is a really unusual property in an amazing location, five miles from Haworth and with sweeping moorland views across Brontë Country.

Moor Lodge is up for auctionMoor Lodge is up for auction
“It has a great deal of potential for redevelopment, subject to securing the relevant planning consent and we’ve had interest from all sorts of potential new owners, from investors to entrepreneurs.”

The five-acre site includes a stone-built 27,000 sq ft former shooting lodge which has been used as a retail showroom, as well as the keeper’s cottage and a three-storey stone-built block of 22 self-contained apartments.

Auctioneers say the property could be ideal for redevelopment as a care home, residential conversion, wedding venue or large private residence, subject to planning permission being obtained.

Jonathan Wolstencroft, a commercial property agent at SDL Property Auctions, said: “This is a stunning site with countryside views in a beautiful area and it has significant development potential. The apartments are generating a healthy income and the site would lend itself to a range of different applications.”

