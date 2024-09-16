Moore Lodge, Stanbury: 'Unusual but stunning' ex-retail showroom and set of apartments in Brontë Country being auctioned for £1.65m
Moor Lodge, a 47,000 sq ft property which has the capacity to generate £180,000 a year in rental income via its apartments and cottage, is being auctioned by SDL Property Auctions, part of Eddisons, with a £1.65m guide price.
It will be auctioned online in a single-lot timed auction opening on Tuesday October 8.
Andy Thompson, director at Eddisons, said: “This is a really unusual property in an amazing location, five miles from Haworth and with sweeping moorland views across Brontë Country.
“It has a great deal of potential for redevelopment, subject to securing the relevant planning consent and we’ve had interest from all sorts of potential new owners, from investors to entrepreneurs.”
The five-acre site includes a stone-built 27,000 sq ft former shooting lodge which has been used as a retail showroom, as well as the keeper’s cottage and a three-storey stone-built block of 22 self-contained apartments.
Auctioneers say the property could be ideal for redevelopment as a care home, residential conversion, wedding venue or large private residence, subject to planning permission being obtained.
Jonathan Wolstencroft, a commercial property agent at SDL Property Auctions, said: “This is a stunning site with countryside views in a beautiful area and it has significant development potential. The apartments are generating a healthy income and the site would lend itself to a range of different applications.”
