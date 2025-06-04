Moores completes year-long fundraising mission for Yorkshire Air Ambulance
Throughout the year, Moores employees came together for a series of fundraising events, demonstrating the company’s strong commitment to giving back to the local community.
From themed challenges to delicious bake sales, the team’s collective efforts have played a crucial role in supporting the charity’s essential emergency response operations.
Several standout initiatives made the year particularly memorable, including ‘Wear It Yellow Day’, which saw employees brighten the workplace in YAA’s signature colour, while a Lunch and Learn session combined knowledge-sharing with charitable giving. True to Yorkshire tradition, Pie Week brought the team together over one of the region’s favourite dishes, while others pushed their limits by conquering the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge.
A notable highlight was Derrick Tillett from the Service Delivery team taking on the ‘Tour de Appletons’ - a pie-themed cycling challenge spanning the 45 miles between the four pie shop locations in Ripon, Boroughbridge, Knaresborough and Wetherby.
“We are incredibly proud of our team’s dedication to fundraising for Yorkshire Air Ambulance,” said Julie Holliday, Channel and Marketing Director at Moores. “Every donation and event helped make a real difference, and we’re thrilled to have supported such a vital service in our region.”
Members of the Moores Charity Committee were recently invited to visit the YAA’s Nostell Air Support Unit for a tour of the facility, guided by Director of Aviation and former air ambulance pilot, Steve Waudby. Alongside this, Moores had the opportunity to meet the team, and were presented with a cheque to celebrate their fundraising efforts.
“We sincerely thank Moores for the support and substantial funds raised,” comments Angela Vyas, Regional Fundraiser at Yorkshire Air Ambulance. “Our deepest gratitude is shared by all our medical staff, paramedics, pilots, volunteers, and particularly our patients and their families. These contributions will enable us to respond swiftly to emergencies, potentially preventing severe injuries or providing individuals with a second opportunity in challenging circumstances.”
Following a successful 12 months of fundraising, Moores is eager to build on this success with fresh charitable initiatives for the year ahead.