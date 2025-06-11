Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mopo, which runs a pay-per-use battery rental system used in communities in Sub-Saharan Africa, said that Octopus had taken a “strategic investment” into the firm, but declined to say how much money it had received in the deal.

Launched in 2017, Mopo has delivered over 25 million battery rentals across Nigeria, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Sierra Leone and Liberia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Its batteries are designed to aid the shift away from environmentally-damaging petrol generators, and are charged via solar power in small hubs, before being distributed by local agents.

A Mopo customer uses the firms smaller MOPO50 battery.

Mopo said the deal with Octopus marks the “next step” in its mission to “expand renewable energy access globally”.

Chris Longbottom, CEO of Mopo, said: “At MOPO, we are transforming Africa’s energy landscape by providing affordable access to sustainable electricity in areas with poor energy infrastructure.

“This funding and the strategic partnership will enable us to accelerate the scaling of our business in a market where the power supply deficit is particularly acute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"With more than 600 million people across the continent lacking reliable grid infrastructure, the opportunity is vast – something we believe our new shareholders fully recognise.”

Mopo’s batteries have become widely used in areas of Sub-Saharan Africa with unstable or zero grid access.

The batteries are deployed for an array of uses, including phone charging, lighting, fridges, cooking equipment, sewing machines and e-motorbikes.

The company, which employs around 1,200 people, announced in April that it had reached the milestone of renting out one million batteries per month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Longbottom said this had come after the firm saw “unprecedented” demand for its batteries since launching in the Democratic Republic of Congo last year.

The deal between Mopo and Octopus comes after Octopus previously announced that it had entered into a project with local partners to build Sierra Leone’s first wind farm on Sherbro Island.

Greg Jackson, founder and CEO of Octopus Energy Group, said: “Mopo has mastered how to provide affordable, green power to communities in Sub-Saharan Africa, which suffer from unstable or not access to the grid.

“By harnessing the power of the sun, Octopus and Mopo can make a big leap forward in accelerating electrification in the region – leapfrogging dirty fossil fuels, and bringing clean, reliable power to the communities that need it the most.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement provided by Mopo, Ibrahim Bangura, a Mopo customer in Sierra Leone, said: “Before Mopo, my family struggled with unreliable energy and high costs.