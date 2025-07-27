Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The firm said it would use the funding to expand its pay-per-use battery rental business in Nigeria.

MOPO’s is aiming to “revolutionise” access to sustainable energy for the millions of households and businesses across urban and rural communities in Africa which suffer from unstable or no electricity infrastructure.

Customers are able to rent, return, and replace MOPO batteries on a pay-per-use basis at the firm’s solar-powered hubs, which are managed by local agents.

The company aims to provide a “cleaner and significantly more cost-effective” alternative to fossil fuel-powered electricity generation.

Following the funding, MOPO has also announced that it is joining ZE-Gen’s international initiative to end the use of polluting fossil fuel generators.

MOPO CEO, Chris Longbothom, said, “Access to energy is fundamental to economic growth, and MOPO empowers households and small businesses by providing electricity without the burden of high upfront equipment costs.

“We are already facilitating over one million rentals per month, and we’re thrilled to be partnering with ZE-Gen to finance the further expansion of our MOPOMax generator-replacement business in Nigeria, one of our key markets. Together, we’re making clean, affordable energy accessible to those who need it most, while fostering long-term growth in the communities we serve.”

MOPO is one of six companies that have secured part of £4.84m funding for the ZE-Gen Demonstrators from DESNZ, as part of the UK Government’s £1bn Ayrton Fund.

ZE-Gen’s is aiming to tackle market barriers to renewable energy alternatives to fossil fuel generators.

The group said that the successful implementation of its Demonstrator projects will help develop new international markets, opening economic opportunities over the coming years.

Dr James Coombes O’Brien, ZE-Gen lead at Innovate UK said: “Taking innovations out of the lab and demonstrating how cutting-edge technology can create clean energy in real world situations in place of fossil fuel generators is something we’re delighted ZE-Gen can bring to life.

"By being a ZE-Gen Demonstrator, MOPO is joining a leading international programme and contributing to ZE-Gen’s collaborative work to benefit people and boost economic growth in the UK and internationally.”

MOPO announced in April that it had reached the milestone of one lending out million batteries per month.