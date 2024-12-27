More firms will follow Homebase into administration as Budget measures take effect, insolvency expert warns

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A warning has been given by a partner at insolvency specialist Begbies Traynor, after the firm’s latest Red Flag Alert report found 2,124 UK retailers were in critical financial distress between October and December 16.

This was 25 per cent higher than in the previous three months, between July and September, although marked a slight decline of nearly 1 per cent compared with the same period a year ago.

The latest figures include a 29 per cent quarter-on-quarter surge in the number of general retailers on the brink of collapse, and a 17 per cent jump among food and drug retailers.

An increasing number of retailers are expected to follow Homebase into administration in the next 12 months. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

Online sellers, takeaway food shops and mobile food stands, and convenience shops were among the businesses struggling the most.

Homebase was one of the household names to announce it had called in administrators last month, after being hit hard by an “incredibly challenging” three years for the DIY sector.

Julie Palmer, a partner at Begbies Traynor, said this poorer performance in “traditionally a critical month for the sector, further underscores the tough trading conditions, as consumers hold off on purchases amid low confidence and rising prices”.

“Adding to this uncertainty, the measures announced in the autumn Budget, including the planned increase to employers’ national insurance contributions, will significantly dial up the challenges faced by these businesses,” she added.

“These changes, alongside increases to the minimum wage, will negatively impact cash flow and, consequently, we expect elevated insolvency levels across this sector during 2025.”

Ms Palmer said that the marginal year-on-year decline in the number of retailers facing critical distress provided a “glimmer of home” with some businesses finding ways to adapt to financial pressures and changing shopping behaviours.

But she said others were more “vulnerable” to online competitors such as Temu and Shein, which have drawn in swathes of shoppers attracted to low-cost fast-fashion.

Meanwhile, a total of 28,747 retail businesses in the UK were also in significant financial distress over the latest quarter, dropping from 34,494 over the same period last year.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Ms Palmer said: “This year has highlighted the resilience and adaptability of some UK retailers, but the sector remains under significant strain.