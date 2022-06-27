More than 100 affordable homes suitable for first-time buyers to be built in Hull by Gleeson Homes

The development, which will be known as Kingston Fields, will see the 9.29 acre plot of land transformed into a development of semi-detached and detached homes.

A spokesman said: "Gleeson will regenerate the land, which is currently overgrown scrubland.

"With house prices on the development anticipated to be very affordable, Gleeson expects these homes to be highly attractive to first-time buyers, growing families and downsizers local to the area and further afield."

"Construction at Kingston Fields is expected to start in September 2022 and will run until January 2027. The development’s three show homes are anticipated to launch in September 2023, with the first homes released for sale around Easter 2023, and the first residents expected to move into their new homes in November 2023."

Gleeson will provide £9,200 towards off-site tree planting. It will also add bat roosting and bird nesting features to 10% of the development’s homes and the existing trees and hedges alongside it will be retained. A Great Crested Newt breeding pond will also be created within the woodland to the west of the site.

Wayne Sutton, Regional Managing Director for Yorkshire East, commented: “We are delighted to be bringing more affordable, quality homes to Hull. We are dedicated to ensuring that the housing market better serves young and first-time buyers, as well as families on low to average incomes, making homeownership a reality. We believe this development will further enhance our presence within the community and demonstrate our commitment to Hull, complementing our existing development at Dane Park.