More than 100 jobs are set to created in Leeds and York by accountancy firm Azets.

The firm said it is investing in a fully digitised, mobile-enabled hybrid working environment. Azets said it was announcing growth plans for its Yorkshire offices in Leeds and York with an investment strategy focused on people, technology and infrastructure.
Azets in Yorkshire currently has more than 200 people in business support and client-facing roles including 15 partners.
The firm plans to grow significantly within the next three years by creating more than 100 additional jobs locally, recruiting across all levels in areas such as audit and assurance, accounts and business advisory, tax, private clients, payroll, restructuring services and corporate finance.
Last month, Azets in Yorkshire announced plans to recruit a further 28 apprentices in 2022 to join the 69 apprentices currently training with the firm.
Russell Turner, Regional Managing Partner of Azets in Yorkshire, said: “The way people prefer to work has significantly changed over the last two years and continues to do so.
"Staff want the flexibility on how and where they work. At Azets, this is seen as an opportunity to attract, retain and develop the best people which, in turn, will ensure our clients receive an excellent service from a team that genuinely cares. Digitisation is key to our investment strategy as clients rightly expect top quality advice and rapid access to information at any given time. There has never been a better time to join Azets and be part of an ambitious and forward-thinking team.”